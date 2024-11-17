Baltimore Ravens injury report: Latest on Kyle Hamilton, Lamar Jackson, Arthur Maulet, and more for Week 11

In addition to being a game between two fierce division rivals, the Week 11 Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game carries huge implications for both teams.

This game might eventually be crucial in the race for who wins the AFC North division, even though there are still a lot of games left in the regular season, including another meeting between Baltimore (7-3) and Pittsburgh (7-2) on Dec. 21.

Let's examine the Ravens' injury situation ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated road game against the Steelers.

Ravens injury report for Week 11

Only one player was designated as questionable for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while another player was ruled out in their final injury report.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet has been ruled out due to a calf injury, meaning he will not be able to play against his former employers.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones is questionable to play after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday due to an ankle injury.

On Saturday, the Ravens also ruled out safety Eddie Jackson for personal reasons.

Kyle Hamilton injury update

All week long, Baltimore Ravens supporters wondered if standout safety Kyle Hamilton, who had an ankle injury during the team's dramatic victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It makes sense because without him this season, the team's defense has fallen short.

After not practicing on Wednesday, Hamilton gradually increased his participation to a limited level on Thursday and then recorded a full participation on Friday. Hamilton was left off of the team's final injury report, so he will be ready to go against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Arthur Maulet injury update

The Ravens defense has some bad news ahead of Week 11, though, as CB Arthur Maulet has been out due to a calf injury.

Maulet had recently returned to action after having knee surgery in the offseason; however, he was listed on the injury report once more on Thursday due to a calf issue. The day before he was ruled out on Friday, he was also spotted wearing a walking boot following practice.

Lamar Jackson injury update

The Baltimore Ravens have managed quarterback Lamar Jackson's practice load over the past few weeks. As a result, the reigning NFL MVP was only able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday due to a knee ailment and rest.

Jackson was never in danger of missing the pivotal game against the Steelers, though. He is not carrying any injury designation going into the Week 11 match after being able to resume full practice on Friday.

