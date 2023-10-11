Baltimore Ravens injury report: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr. and Justice Hill for Fantasy Football Week 6 

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 following an abysmal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While individual performances were the cause of such a disappointing loss, there's no denying that the Ravens are also suffering a lot of injuries that are affecting their season.

Check out the most recent updates for the Baltimore Ravens injuries for Week 6

Baltimore Ravens Week 6 Injury Update

The Ravens have been unlucky with their injuries this season, and the number only grew higher with Odafe Oweh and Morgan Moses inactives against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the other hand, Ronnie Stanley was able to return, although he did not have a great game.

They're both listed as questionable for the Week 6 game at Tennessee.

David Ojabo and Daryl Worley are not able to return yet from their stints on the injured reserve. Running back J. K. Dobbins is out for the season, while Marlon Humphrey was also able to return.

Odafe Oweh's injury update

Back in September, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that he did not expect Oweh's injury to be serious. However, he has not played since Week 2 and missed practice last week with the same ankle problem that kept him out of action since.

His status for Week 6 will be cleared once Wednesday's injury report from practice comes up, but at this time, it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up against the Tennessee Titans. The EDGE might still need a bit more time to recover, and if he does not practice on Wednesday, he'll be doubtful for Sunday.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury update

The wide receiver left the field during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to the same ankle injury that has been nagging him for the past month. He did return to the game, though, and was the target of an end zone throw by Lamar Jackson that ended up intercepted.

He finished the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with two catches for 13 yards. While it's not the greatest performance in the world, he'll be able to play against the Titans in Week 6.

Justice Hill injury update

Hill did play for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and had a good performance, racking up 32 yards and a touchdown in seven carries for a good 4.6 yards-per-carry average. Even though he had limited practice in the week leading up to the game, there was no sign of an injury slowing him down.

His status for the Week 6 game should be fine and he should split carries with Gus Edwards.