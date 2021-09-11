Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders : Injury report and starting lineup - September 13th | NFL Week 1

The NFL season is finally under way and the Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Baltimore Ravens to their new stadium. It promises to be a great matchup, primarily because it is still early days and the chances of an upset are higher. Furthermore, both teams have had injuries that have thrown just enough uncertainty in the mix to juice things up. Both the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders will be fancying getting a win in this game and here are the personnel who will go about achieving this goal.
Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders : Injury report
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are missing six players through injury. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell is out with a back injury. Guard Richie Incognito will miss the game with a calf injury. Running back Josh Jacobs has an injured toe to contend with while tackle Alex Leatherwood has injured his shin. Safety Roderic Teamer has multiple shoulder and ankle injuries and defensive end Carl Nassib sees himself out with a pectoral injury.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have injury issues of their own with a glut of knee injuries. Tight end Nick Boyle, running back Gus Edwards, linebacker Daelin Hayes and cornerback Marcus Peters all have knee injuries that rule them out. Defensive end Derek Wolfe is also out with a back and knee injury.
Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders : Starting Lineup
Las Vegas Raiders
Offense
WR Henry Ruggs III
LT Kolton Miller
LG John Simpson
C Andre James
RG Denzelle Good
RT Brandon Parker
TE Darren Waller
WR Bryan Edwards
QB Derek Carr
RB Kenyan Drake
FB Alec Ingold
Defense
DE Yannick Ngakoue
NT Johnathan Hankins
DT Quinton Jefferson
DE Maxx Crosby
SLB K.J. Wright
MLB Denzel Perryman
WLB Cory Littleton
LCB Trayvon Mullen Jr.
RCB Casey Hayward Jr.
FS Tre’von Moehrig
SS Johnathan Abram
Special Teams
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
Baltimore Ravens
Offense
WR1 Sammy Watkins
WR 2 Marquise Brown
LT Ronnie Stanley
LG Tyre Phillips
C Bradley Bozeman
RG Kevin Zeitler
RT Alejandro Villanueva
TE Mark Andrews
QB Lamar Jackson
FB Patrick Ricard
RB Justice Hill
Defense
DT Calais Campbell
NT Brandon Williams
DE Broderick Washington
RUSH Justin Houston
MLB Patrick Queen
WLB Malik Harrison
SAM Tyus Bowser
LCB Anthony Averett
SS Chuck Clark
FS DeShon Elliott
RCB Marlon Humphrey
Special Teams
P Sam Koch
K Justin Tucker