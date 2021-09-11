Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders : Injury report and starting lineup - September 13th | NFL Week 1

The NFL season is finally under way and the Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Baltimore Ravens to their new stadium. It promises to be a great matchup, primarily because it is still early days and the chances of an upset are higher. Furthermore, both teams have had injuries that have thrown just enough uncertainty in the mix to juice things up. Both the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders will be fancying getting a win in this game and here are the personnel who will go about achieving this goal.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders : Injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are missing six players through injury. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell is out with a back injury. Guard Richie Incognito will miss the game with a calf injury. Running back Josh Jacobs has an injured toe to contend with while tackle Alex Leatherwood has injured his shin. Safety Roderic Teamer has multiple shoulder and ankle injuries and defensive end Carl Nassib sees himself out with a pectoral injury.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have injury issues of their own with a glut of knee injuries. Tight end Nick Boyle, running back Gus Edwards, linebacker Daelin Hayes and cornerback Marcus Peters all have knee injuries that rule them out. Defensive end Derek Wolfe is also out with a back and knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders : Starting Lineup

Las Vegas Raiders

Offense

WR Henry Ruggs III

LT Kolton Miller

LG John Simpson

C Andre James

RG Denzelle Good

RT Brandon Parker

TE Darren Waller

WR Bryan Edwards

QB Derek Carr

RB Kenyan Drake

FB Alec Ingold

Defense

DE Yannick Ngakoue

NT Johnathan Hankins

DT Quinton Jefferson

DE Maxx Crosby

SLB K.J. Wright

MLB Denzel Perryman

WLB Cory Littleton

LCB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

RCB Casey Hayward Jr.

FS Tre’von Moehrig

SS Johnathan Abram

Special Teams

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

Baltimore Ravens

Offense

WR1 Sammy Watkins

WR 2 Marquise Brown

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Tyre Phillips

C Bradley Bozeman

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Alejandro Villanueva

TE Mark Andrews

QB Lamar Jackson

FB Patrick Ricard

RB Justice Hill

Defense

DT Calais Campbell

NT Brandon Williams

DE Broderick Washington

RUSH Justin Houston

MLB Patrick Queen

WLB Malik Harrison

SAM Tyus Bowser

LCB Anthony Averett

SS Chuck Clark

FS DeShon Elliott

RCB Marlon Humphrey

Special Teams

P Sam Koch

K Justin Tucker

