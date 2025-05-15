Baltimore Ravens schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Baltimore Ravens will be hoping to make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row heading into the 2025 season. However, they have a challenging run of fixtures for next season.
Nonetheless, with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens' offense, they have a strong chance of making the postseason.
Last season, the Ravens finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, winning the AFC North. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round and fell to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Baltimore's game-by-game schedule.
Baltimore Ravens 2025 season schedule
Here's a look at the Ravens' schedule for the 2025 season:
Baltimore Ravens 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Ravens at Bills
Prediction: 26-15
Week 2: Ravens vs. Browns
Prediction 28-23
Week 3: Ravens vs. Lions
Prediction: 39-36
Week 4: Ravens at Chiefs
Prediction:22-25
Week 5: Ravens vs. Texans
Prediction: 26-17
Week 6: Ravens vs. Rams
Prediction: 21-28
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Ravens vs. Bears
Prediction: 32-23
Week 9: Ravens at Dolphins
Prediction 23-18
Week 10: Ravens at Vikings
Prediction 39-25
Week 11: Ravens at Browns
Prediction: 21-19
Week 12: Ravens vs. Jets
Prediction: 30-26
Week 13: Ravens vs. Bengals
Prediction: 19-32
Week 14: Ravens vs. Steelers
Prediction: 17-15
Week 15: Ravens at Bengals
Prediction: 28-25
Week 16: Ravens vs. Patriots
Prediction: 38-7
Week 17: Ravens at Packers
Prediction: 17-11
Week 18: Ravens at Steelers
Prediction: 19-27
Baltimore Ravens predicted regular-season record in 2025
The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Ravens to win the AFC North division in the 2025 season, with a 14-3 record. Jackson and Co. are expected to go 10-2 in the AFC conference games.
Winning the divisional title would see Baltimore automatically qualify for the playoffs next season.
