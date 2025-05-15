  • home icon
  • Baltimore Ravens schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

By Arnold
Modified May 15, 2025 13:02 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens will be hoping to make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row heading into the 2025 season. However, they have a challenging run of fixtures for next season.

Nonetheless, with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens' offense, they have a strong chance of making the postseason.

Last season, the Ravens finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, winning the AFC North. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round and fell to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Baltimore's game-by-game schedule.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Baltimore Ravens 2025 season schedule

Here's a look at the Ravens' schedule for the 2025 season:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)/Network
1September 7at Buffalo Bills8:20 p.m. | NBC
2September 14vs. Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m. | CBS
3September 22 (Monday)vs. Detroit Lions8:15 p.m. | ESPN
4September 28at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. | CBS
5October 5vs. Houston Texans1:00 p.m. | CBS
6October 12vs. Los Angeles Rams1:00 p.m. | FOX
7BYE
8October 26vs. Chicago Bears1:00 p.m. | CBS
9October 30 (Thursday)at Miami Dolphins8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
10November 9at Minnesota Vikings1:00 p.m. | FOX
11November 16at Cleveland Browns4:25 p.m. | CBS
12November 23vs. New York Jets1:00 p.m. | CBS
13November 27 (Thanksgiving)vs. Cincinnati Bengals8:20 p.m. | NBC
14December 7vs. Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 p.m. | CBS
15December 14at Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m. | CBS
16December 21vs. New England Patriots1:00 p.m. | CBS
17TBDat Green Bay PackersTBD
18TBDat Pittsburgh SteelersTBD
Baltimore Ravens 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Ravens at Bills

Prediction: 26-15

Week 2: Ravens vs. Browns

Prediction 28-23

Week 3: Ravens vs. Lions

Prediction: 39-36

Week 4: Ravens at Chiefs

Prediction:22-25

Week 5: Ravens vs. Texans

Prediction: 26-17

Week 6: Ravens vs. Rams

Prediction: 21-28

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Ravens vs. Bears

Prediction: 32-23

Week 9: Ravens at Dolphins

Prediction 23-18

Week 10: Ravens at Vikings

Prediction 39-25

Week 11: Ravens at Browns

Prediction: 21-19

Week 12: Ravens vs. Jets

Prediction: 30-26

Week 13: Ravens vs. Bengals

Prediction: 19-32

Week 14: Ravens vs. Steelers

Prediction: 17-15

Week 15: Ravens at Bengals

Prediction: 28-25

Week 16: Ravens vs. Patriots

Prediction: 38-7

Week 17: Ravens at Packers

Prediction: 17-11

Week 18: Ravens at Steelers

Prediction: 19-27

Baltimore Ravens predicted regular-season record in 2025

The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Ravens to win the AFC North division in the 2025 season, with a 14-3 record. Jackson and Co. are expected to go 10-2 in the AFC conference games.

Winning the divisional title would see Baltimore automatically qualify for the playoffs next season.

Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

