Baltimore Ravens schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Baltimore Ravens will be hoping to make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row heading into the 2025 season. However, they have a challenging run of fixtures for next season.

Nonetheless, with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens' offense, they have a strong chance of making the postseason.

Last season, the Ravens finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, winning the AFC North. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round and fell to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Baltimore's game-by-game schedule.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 season schedule

Here's a look at the Ravens' schedule for the 2025 season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)/Network 1 September 7 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. | NBC 2 September 14 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. | CBS 3 September 22 (Monday) vs. Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. | ESPN 4 September 28 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. | CBS 5 October 5 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. | CBS 6 October 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1:00 p.m. | FOX 7 BYE 8 October 26 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. | CBS 9 October 30 (Thursday) at Miami Dolphins 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video 10 November 9 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. | FOX 11 November 16 at Cleveland Browns 4:25 p.m. | CBS 12 November 23 vs. New York Jets 1:00 p.m. | CBS 13 November 27 (Thanksgiving) vs. Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m. | NBC 14 December 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. | CBS 15 December 14 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. | CBS 16 December 21 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. | CBS 17 TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD 18 TBD at Pittsburgh Steelers TBD

Baltimore Ravens 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Ravens at Bills

Prediction: 26-15

Week 2: Ravens vs. Browns

Prediction 28-23

Week 3: Ravens vs. Lions

Prediction: 39-36

Week 4: Ravens at Chiefs

Prediction:22-25

Week 5: Ravens vs. Texans

Prediction: 26-17

Week 6: Ravens vs. Rams

Prediction: 21-28

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Ravens vs. Bears

Prediction: 32-23

Week 9: Ravens at Dolphins

Prediction 23-18

Week 10: Ravens at Vikings

Prediction 39-25

Week 11: Ravens at Browns

Prediction: 21-19

Week 12: Ravens vs. Jets

Prediction: 30-26

Week 13: Ravens vs. Bengals

Prediction: 19-32

Week 14: Ravens vs. Steelers

Prediction: 17-15

Week 15: Ravens at Bengals

Prediction: 28-25

Week 16: Ravens vs. Patriots

Prediction: 38-7

Week 17: Ravens at Packers

Prediction: 17-11

Week 18: Ravens at Steelers

Prediction: 19-27

Baltimore Ravens predicted regular-season record in 2025

The Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Ravens to win the AFC North division in the 2025 season, with a 14-3 record. Jackson and Co. are expected to go 10-2 in the AFC conference games.

Winning the divisional title would see Baltimore automatically qualify for the playoffs next season.

