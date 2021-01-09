Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans odds, picks, line and spread | NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Tennessee Titans have won the last two meetings against the Baltimore Ravens in the past two seasons. The Titans worked their ground game to perfection in both the meetings with the Ravens. Derrick Henry has been a problem for every NFL team this season but he has put together his best performances against Baltimore.

Tennessee went into Baltimore in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season and upset the Ravens. Baltimore will be looking to get revenge and knock off the Titans at home on Sunday. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are rolling right now winning the last five games to make it to the NFL Wild Card Playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into their road playoff game against the Tennessee Titans as (-3) point favorites.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Picks

-- Derrick Henry will continue his dominance and run for over 150 yards and two touchdowns

-- Ryan Tannehill will pass for two or more touchdowns against the Ravens defense

-- Lamar Jackson will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown and pass for over 200 yards and two touchdowns

-- J.K. Dobbins will feed off the momentum from Week 17 and rush for over 100 yards and score a touchdown

Quite a run for Titans’ RB Derrick Henry.... pic.twitter.com/bQ2vX399zC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2021

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Key Notes

Derrick Henry has rushed for one or more touchdowns in three of the last five games for the Titans

Ryan Tannehill has 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the last five games. Tannehill has also had one or more rushing touchdowns in the last three games

A.J. Brown has found the endzone through the air three times in the last five weeks

Tennessee Titans offense in ranked in the top three in both total yards per game and rushing yards per game

Titans defense leads the NFL in turnover ratio

Baltimore Ravens offense leads the NFL in rushing yards per game averaging 191.9 yards per game

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 11 touchdowns in the last five games and has added four rushing touchdowns

J.K. Dobbins is coming off an amazing performance against the Bengals where he rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Dobbins has rushed for a touchdown in every game for the last five weeks.

Marquise Brown has found the endzone through the air in four of the last five games. He racked up five touchdowns in the last five games as well

Baltimore Ravens are looking to break a two game losing streak to the Tennessee Titans

Lamar Jackson in the red zone in his career: 46 TD / 0 INT pic.twitter.com/UGd0bNc0sq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2021

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Key Injuries

Baltimore Ravens Key Injuries:

CB: Marlon Humphrey, Questionable (shoulder)

WR: Willie Snead IV, Questionable (ankle)

CB: Jimmy Smith, Out (shoulder/ribs)

Tennessee Titans Key Injuries:

WR: A.J. Brown, Questionable (knee/hand)

C: Aaron Brewer, Out (COVID-19)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Predictions

Prediction: Ravens 34, Titans 31

Money Line: Ravens (-175), Titans (+155)

Against the Spread: Ravens (10-6), Titans (7-9)