Baltimore Ravens Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens hope to encircle current NFL MVP Lamar Jackson with outstanding players when the NFL draft begins later this month. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta did a fantastic job strengthening the team's squad during the first round of free agency. However, with the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaching, there remains plenty of remodeling to be done and many holes to be addressed.

Teams can meet with up to 30 prospects before this month's NFL draft to conduct interviews and assess whether they would be a fit. That said, this article looks at every player who has visited or plans to visit the Baltimore Ravens as part of the team's 30-visit quota.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ravens' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

The players the Ravens have reportedly invited for their top-30 visit are listed below:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy - Texas

Safety Trey Taylor - Air Force Falcons

Offensive tackle Travis Glover - Georgia State

Wide receiver Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky

Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa

Running back Rasheen Ali - Marshall

Offensive lineman Delmar Glaze - Maryland

Defensive end Chop Robinson - Penn State

Cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers - Toronto Argonauts

Offensive tackle Jordan Morgan - Arizona

Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart - Michigan

Expand Tweet

Baltimore Ravens draft picks by round in 2024

The Ravens will have nine selections in the NFL draft of 2024. Here are all of their selections broken down by round:

First round, 30th overall pick Second round, 62nd overall pick Third round, 93rd overall pick Fourth round, 113th overall pick (from New York Jets) Fourth round, 130th overall pick Fifth round, 165th overall pick Sixth round, 218th overall pick (compensatory pick) Seventh round, 228th overall pick (from New York Jets) Seventh round, 250th overall pick

Expand Tweet

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 draft picks

The players the Ravens selected in the 2023 draft are listed below:

First round, pick 22 - WR Zay Flowers - Boston College Third round, pick 86 - LB Trenton Simpson - Clemson Fourth round, pick 124 - LB Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss Fifth round, pick 157 - CB Kyu Kelly - Stanford Sixth round, pick 199 - OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu - Oregon Seventh round, pick 229 - G Andrew Vorhees - USC