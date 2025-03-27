Baltimore Ravens Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with John Harbaugh and Co.

The Baltimore Ravens had yet another nearly season in the 2024/25 campaign. The Ravens soared through the regular season before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. It marked yet another anticlimactic end for John Harbaugh's side.

The Ravens are still searching for their first Super Bowl win of the Lamar Jackson era. The next step in ending this duck will be to ace the upcoming draft.

With the draft just a few weeks away, the Ravens are set to invite players for a "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit the Ravens in the lead up to the draft.

Baltimore Ravens Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Baltimore Ravens in 2025:

Anthony Belton, Offensive Tackle, N.C. State Wolfpack

Charles Grant, Offensive Tackle, William & Mary Tribe

Efton Chism, Wide Receiver, Eastern Washington Eagles

These are the Ravens' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 27 overall

Round 2: No. 59

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: Nos. 129, 136 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 5: No. 176 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 6: Nos. 183 (from the Carolina Panthers), 203, 210 (Compensatory Pick), 212 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 7: No. 243

The Ravens have invited two offensive tackles and one wide receiver for Top 30 visits. These players will meet with John Harbaugh and other decision-makers.

Additions at both positions could benefit Lamar Jackson. The team's lack of depth at both positions was evident in the postseason.

Prospect to watch

Efton Chism, Wide Receiver, Eastern Washington Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens struck gold with the Zay Flowers selection. Last season, Flowers became the first Ravens wide receiver to earn a Pro Bowl nod during his time with the franchise. However, he could be even better if the Ravens pair him with a top-notch WR2.

Efton Chism could be the ideal running mate for Flowers. Chism excelled at Eastern Washington racking up 346 catches, 3,852 receiving yards and 37 receiving TDs. His route running skills made him a nightmare for opposing defensive backs during his collegiate tenure.

Chism is quick, versatile and possesses a skill set that should translate well to the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens are taking a closer look during his Top 30 visit, and could draft him on Day 2 or 3.

