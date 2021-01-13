Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills odds, picks, line and spread | NFL Divisional Playoffs 2020/21

Two of the NFL's most exciting teams will duke it out Saturday as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs' divisional round.

It's been an amazing campaign for the Bills (14-3) under fourth-year head coach Sean McDermott, who boasts a 38-26 record since taking over the franchise in 2017.

With young standout quarterback Josh Allen fielding sensational performances all season, Buffalo finished first in the AFC East, is on a six-game winning streak and appears primed for a Super Bowl run.

The Ravens (12-5) look to further solidify their position as a solid contender with explosive quarterback Lamar Jackson at the offense's helm.

After winning the division for two consecutive seasons, Baltimore finished second in the AFC North this season, veteran head coach John Harbaugh's 13th with the franchise.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

The Bills are a -1.5 favorite at home for Saturday.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Picks

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will rush for at least one touchdown. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will rush for at least 100 yards. Each team will score at least 21 points.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Key Notes

The Ravens won their last game, defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the Wild Card round. The Bills won their last game, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the Wild Card round. The Bills are 7-1 at home this season. The Ravens are 6-2 on the road this season. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has rushed for 1,005 yards this season, his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is currently one of the hottest candidates for league head-coaching jobs.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Key Injuries

Baltimore Ravens:

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) did not practice Tuesday.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (back) did not practice Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills:

Defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) did not practice Tuesday.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Spread and Money Line

Prediction: Bills 28, Ravens 24

Money Line: Bills -126, Ravens +108

Against the Spread: Bills 11-5, Ravens 10-5-1