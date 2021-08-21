Baltimore Ravens vs Carolina Panthers Prediction & Preview - August 21, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Carolina Panthers are welcoming the Baltimore Ravens amidst their interesting 18-game winning streak in the pre-season. The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since September 3, 2015. If Baltimore wins on the road Saturday, they'll tie Vince Lombardi's 19 games winning streak from 1959 through 1962.

.@Ravens have won 18 straight Preseason games.



18.



Is this the most underdiscussed feat in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/NJGMlBDt8L — GMFB (@gmfb) August 20, 2021

Carolina's fan base will finally get a glimpse of Sam Darnold. Matt Rhule will utilize his starters against the Ravens, but that's likely to be limited. Darnold will have the opportunity to make a great first impression.

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker will get more playing time in Week 2. Walker was a standout during the short-lived XFL. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback will look to show why he's a valuable asset to the Panthers.

Will the Ravens keep their historic preseason winning streak alive? Here's a quick look at how the Ravens and Panthers matchup in Week 2.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Team news

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't commit to Lamar Jackson's appearance against the Carolina Panthers Saturday. Jackson has dealt with COVID-19 issues, and the last thing the Ravens need is an injury to Lamar.

We’re back at home tomorrow!



Send us your seat location and we’ll say hi from it 👋 pic.twitter.com/eXQJahuvlH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 20, 2021

If Lamar Jackson doesn't appear, the Baltimore Ravens will turn their attention to Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. The backup quarterbacks have tremendous potential and could help their value during the preseason.

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins will look to bounce back after his disappointing Week 1. Dobbins only carried the ball three times against the New Orleans Saints but failed to gain a yard. The Ravens are looking for Dobbins to lead the team on the ground once again in 2021.

The Carolina Panthers will utilize Christian McCaffrey against the Baltimore Ravens, but it hasn't been reported how much time he will see. Carolina has a dangerous offense with McCaffrey on the field. Last season, the Panthers' running back had 76 touches, 374 all-purpose yards, and six touchdowns in three games.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Prediction

The key to the Ravens keeping their winning streak alive is their run game. Carolina will look to take a page out of the Saints defensive book on stopping Baltimore's rushing attack. Sam Darnold will have his opportunity to show the Panthers' fan base that they can trust him.

Prediction: The Carolina Panthers will lean on PJ Walker to snap the Ravens' 18 game winning streak.

Edited by Diptanil Roy