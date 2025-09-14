Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more
After losing the first matchups of their season, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns became one of the most intriguing clashes in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. The Ravens collapsed against the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night Football game of the campaign, while the Browns lost a close, hard-fought game against the Cincinnati Bengals hours earlier.
Both teams entered M&T Bank Stadium hoping to get back to winning ways, with Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens against Joe Flacco and his Browns.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Lamar Jackson
77
10
17
1
0
0
0
0
Rushing and passing
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Justice Hill
3
7
0
2
12
0
Derrick Henry
5
5
0
-
-
-
Mark Andrews
1
2
0
1
2
0
Tylan Wallace
-
-
-
2
25
1
Zay Flowers
-
-
-
3
23
0
Rashod Bateman
-
-
-
2
15
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Roquan Smith
6
0
0
Chidobe Awuzie
3
0
0
Malaki Starks
3
0
0
Kyle Hamilton
3
0
0
Marlon Humphrey
2
0
0
Trenton Simpson
2
0
0
Tavius Robinson
2
0
0
Nnamdi Madubuike
1
1
0
John Jenkins
1
0
0
Kyle Van Noy
1
0
0
Travis Jones
1
0
0
TJ Tampa
1
0
0
Nate Wiggins
1
0
0
Rasheen Ali
1
0
0
Keyon Martin
1
0
0
Odafe Oweh
1
0
0
Mike Green
1
0
0
Teddye Buchanan
1
0
0
Kicking
Player
Field Goals Converted/Attempts
Total Points
Tyler Loop
0/0
4
Browns players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Joe Flacco
93
12
23
0
0
0
0
0
Rushing and passing
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Quinshon Judkins
6
20
0
1
-4
0
Isaiah Bond
1
9
0
0
0
0
Jerome Ford
1
4
0
2
14
0
Dylan Sampson
2
1
0
1
-3
0
David Njoku
-
-
-
4
40
0
Jerry Jeudy
-
-
-
1
26
0
Cedric Tillman
-
-
-
1
4
0
Defense
Player
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Grant Delpit
4
0
0
Myles Garrett
4
0.5
0
Devin Bush
4
0
0
Greg Newsome II
3
0
0
Rayshawn Jenkins
3
0
0
Cameron Thomas
3
0.5
0
Myles Harden
2
0
0
Carson Schwesinger
2
0
0
Ronnie Hickman
2
0
0
Mason Graham
2
0
0
Isaiah McGuire
1
0
0
Cameron Mitchell
1
0
0
Alex Wright
1
0
0
Kicking
Player
Field Goals Converted/Attempts
Total Points
Andre Szmyt
1/1
3
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game recap
The Ravens took the first lead of the game with a 43-yard field goal from rookie kicker Tyler Loop, after Lamar Jackson couldn't connect with Rashod Bateman on third and 7.
After Jake Hummel blocked the Browns' punt, the Ravens recovered the ball at Cleveland's 29 yard line. A couple of plays later, Jackson found Tylan Wallace for a 15-yard touchdown pass that extended Baltimore's lead to 10-0 after Loop converted the extra point.
With 29 seconds left in the second quarter, Andre Szmyt kicked a 38 yard field goal to give the Browns the first three points of the game.
