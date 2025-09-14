Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more

After losing the first matchups of their season, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns became one of the most intriguing clashes in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. The Ravens collapsed against the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night Football game of the campaign, while the Browns lost a close, hard-fought game against the Cincinnati Bengals hours earlier.

Ad

Both teams entered M&T Bank Stadium hoping to get back to winning ways, with Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens against Joe Flacco and his Browns.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns box score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ravens players' stats:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Lamar Jackson 77 10 17 1 0 0 0 0

Ad

Trending

Rushing and passing

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Justice Hill 3 7 0 2 12 0 Derrick Henry 5 5 0 - - - Mark Andrews 1 2 0 1 2 0 Tylan Wallace - - - 2 25 1 Zay Flowers - - - 3 23 0 Rashod Bateman - - - 2 15 0

Ad

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Roquan Smith 6 0 0 Chidobe Awuzie 3 0 0 Malaki Starks 3 0 0 Kyle Hamilton 3 0 0 Marlon Humphrey 2 0 0 Trenton Simpson 2 0 0 Tavius Robinson 2 0 0 Nnamdi Madubuike 1 1 0 John Jenkins 1 0 0 Kyle Van Noy 1 0 0 Travis Jones 1 0 0 TJ Tampa 1 0 0 Nate Wiggins 1 0 0 Rasheen Ali 1 0 0 Keyon Martin 1 0 0 Odafe Oweh 1 0 0 Mike Green 1 0 0 Teddye Buchanan 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Tyler Loop 0/0 4

Ad

Browns players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Joe Flacco 93 12 23 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Rushing and passing

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Quinshon Judkins 6 20 0 1 -4 0 Isaiah Bond 1 9 0 0 0 0 Jerome Ford 1 4 0 2 14 0 Dylan Sampson 2 1 0 1 -3 0 David Njoku - - - 4 40 0 Jerry Jeudy - - - 1 26 0 Cedric Tillman - - - 1 4 0

Ad

Defense

Player Tackles Sacks Interceptions Grant Delpit 4 0 0 Myles Garrett 4 0.5 0 Devin Bush 4 0 0 Greg Newsome II 3 0 0 Rayshawn Jenkins 3 0 0 Cameron Thomas 3 0.5 0 Myles Harden 2 0 0 Carson Schwesinger 2 0 0 Ronnie Hickman 2 0 0 Mason Graham 2 0 0 Isaiah McGuire 1 0 0 Cameron Mitchell 1 0 0 Alex Wright 1 0 0

Ad

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Andre Szmyt 1/1 3

Ad

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game recap

The Ravens took the first lead of the game with a 43-yard field goal from rookie kicker Tyler Loop, after Lamar Jackson couldn't connect with Rashod Bateman on third and 7.

After Jake Hummel blocked the Browns' punt, the Ravens recovered the ball at Cleveland's 29 yard line. A couple of plays later, Jackson found Tylan Wallace for a 15-yard touchdown pass that extended Baltimore's lead to 10-0 after Loop converted the extra point.

With 29 seconds left in the second quarter, Andre Szmyt kicked a 38 yard field goal to give the Browns the first three points of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.