  Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:47 GMT
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more (Credits: IMAGN)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more (Credits: IMAGN)

After losing the first matchups of their season, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns became one of the most intriguing clashes in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. The Ravens collapsed against the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night Football game of the campaign, while the Browns lost a close, hard-fought game against the Cincinnati Bengals hours earlier.

Both teams entered M&T Bank Stadium hoping to get back to winning ways, with Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens against Joe Flacco and his Browns.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns box score

Ravens players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Lamar Jackson77101710000
Rushing and passing

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Justice Hill3702120
Derrick Henry550---
Mark Andrews120120
Tylan Wallace---2251
Zay Flowers---3230
Rashod Bateman---2150
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Roquan Smith600
Chidobe Awuzie300
Malaki Starks300
Kyle Hamilton300
Marlon Humphrey200
Trenton Simpson200
Tavius Robinson200
Nnamdi Madubuike110
John Jenkins100
Kyle Van Noy 100
Travis Jones100
TJ Tampa100
Nate Wiggins100
Rasheen Ali100
Keyon Martin100
Odafe Oweh100
Mike Green100
Teddye Buchanan100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Tyler Loop0/04
Browns players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Joe Flacco93122300000
Rushing and passing

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Quinshon Judkins62001-40
Isaiah Bond190000
Jerome Ford1402140
Dylan Sampson2101-30
David Njoku---4400
Jerry Jeudy---1260
Cedric Tillman---140
Defense

PlayerTacklesSacksInterceptions
Grant Delpit400
Myles Garrett40.50
Devin Bush400
Greg Newsome II300
Rayshawn Jenkins300
Cameron Thomas30.50
Myles Harden200
Carson Schwesinger200
Ronnie Hickman 200
Mason Graham200
Isaiah McGuire100
Cameron Mitchell100
Alex Wright100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Andre Szmyt1/13
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game recap

The Ravens took the first lead of the game with a 43-yard field goal from rookie kicker Tyler Loop, after Lamar Jackson couldn't connect with Rashod Bateman on third and 7.

After Jake Hummel blocked the Browns' punt, the Ravens recovered the ball at Cleveland's 29 yard line. A couple of plays later, Jackson found Tylan Wallace for a 15-yard touchdown pass that extended Baltimore's lead to 10-0 after Loop converted the extra point.

With 29 seconds left in the second quarter, Andre Szmyt kicked a 38 yard field goal to give the Browns the first three points of the game.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

