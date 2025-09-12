  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns injury report: Latest on Jaire Alexander, Jack Conklin and more for Week 2

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns injury report: Latest on Jaire Alexander, Jack Conklin and more for Week 2

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:29 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns injury report: Latest on Jaire Alexander, Jack Conklin and more for Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will face off in Week 2. Both teams suffered close losses in the opening weekend. The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, while the Cleveland Browns were dispatched by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad

With Sunday's fixture around the corner, let's look at the teams' injury reports.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Baltimore Ravens' injury report

Jaire Alexander's injury status

Jaire Alexander was a full participant in Thursday's practice. The two-time Pro Bowler cornerback has shaken off a knee injury.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to CBS Sports, Alexander was limited in Wednesday's session due to a persistent knee issue but practiced without any limitations on Thursday. Alexander looks set to feature against the Cleveland Browns in a rotational capacity.

Isaiah Likely's injury status

Ad

Isaiah Likely hasn't practiced this season. The Ravens tight end is still recovering after undergoing foot surgery in June.

According to CBS Sports, Likely is trending towards missing a second straight game to start the season. The Ravens will likely rely on Mark Andrews and their run game to fill the void left by Likely's absence.

Ad

Cleveland Browns' injury report

Jack Conklin's injury status

Jack Conklin left the Browns' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an eye injury. The starting offensive tackle made his way to the medical tent in the second quarter of the contest and didn't return to action.

According to the team's website, Jack Conklin was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Conklin could feature in the game as long as he participates on Friday. The Browns need all the help they can get against a formidable Ravens’ pass rush.

Ad

Quinshon Judkins' injury status

Quinshon Judkins signed his rookie deal just before his side's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Judkins couldn't feature in his side's loss.

According to Yahoo Sports, Judkins was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice. It's now up to the coaching staff to decide whether he'll feature against the Ravens on Sunday.

Quinshon Judkins could add an extra dynamic to the Browns’ running back room against the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie rusher has a versatile skill set that could impact both the passing and rushing game.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications