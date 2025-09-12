Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns injury report: Latest on Jaire Alexander, Jack Conklin and more for Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will face off in Week 2. Both teams suffered close losses in the opening weekend. The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, while the Cleveland Browns were dispatched by the Cincinnati Bengals.With Sunday's fixture around the corner, let's look at the teams' injury reports.Baltimore Ravens' injury reportJaire Alexander's injury statusJaire Alexander was a full participant in Thursday's practice. The two-time Pro Bowler cornerback has shaken off a knee injury.According to CBS Sports, Alexander was limited in Wednesday's session due to a persistent knee issue but practiced without any limitations on Thursday. Alexander looks set to feature against the Cleveland Browns in a rotational capacity.Isaiah Likely's injury statusIsaiah Likely hasn't practiced this season. The Ravens tight end is still recovering after undergoing foot surgery in June.According to CBS Sports, Likely is trending towards missing a second straight game to start the season. The Ravens will likely rely on Mark Andrews and their run game to fill the void left by Likely's absence.Cleveland Browns' injury reportJack Conklin's injury statusJack Conklin left the Browns' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an eye injury. The starting offensive tackle made his way to the medical tent in the second quarter of the contest and didn't return to action.According to the team's website, Jack Conklin was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Conklin could feature in the game as long as he participates on Friday. The Browns need all the help they can get against a formidable Ravens’ pass rush.Quinshon Judkins' injury statusQuinshon Judkins signed his rookie deal just before his side's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Judkins couldn't feature in his side's loss.According to Yahoo Sports, Judkins was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice. It's now up to the coaching staff to decide whether he'll feature against the Ravens on Sunday.Quinshon Judkins could add an extra dynamic to the Browns’ running back room against the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie rusher has a versatile skill set that could impact both the passing and rushing game.