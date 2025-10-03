Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

The Houston Texans (1-3) will be at the Baltimore Ravens (1-3) for a Week 5 showdown on Sunday. The outcome of the game could weigh heavily on the two teams' postseason hopes.

With the game scheduled to take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, we evaluate the predictions, odds and picks for the Week 5 game.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans: Game Details

Date and Time: Sunday, October 5, at 1 pm ET

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans: Betting Odds (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-165 ), Houston Texans (+140 )

Spread: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-110 ), Houston Texans +3.5 (-110 )

Total: OVER 43.5 (-105), UNDER 43.5 (-115 )

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans: Picks

The Baltimore Ravens' offense has struggled in the four weeks so far and Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury has worsened things. The defense has been shaky in all three of their losses this season.

While the Houston Texans opened the season with three consecutive losses, they showed signs of life with a 26-0 win against the Tennessee Titans in their Week 4 clash.

The Ravens are one of the most sacked teams in the league, while the Texans have racked up 11 sacks in four weeks. Expect the Texans to cover the spread +3.5 (-110) for the Week 5 showdown.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans: NFL Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens injury report

LB Roquan Smith - Questionable

DT Nnamdi Madubuike - IR

CB Marlon Humphrey - Doubtful

FB Patrick Ricard - Questionable

CB Nate Wiggins - Questionable

QB Lamar Jackson - Questionable

Houston Texans injury report

RB Joe Mixon - NFI-R

FB Jakob Johnson - IR

S Jimmie Ward - PUP-R

CB Jaylin Smith - IR

WR Justin Watson - IR

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans: Prediction for Week 5

The Ravens have been in a free fall since their Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns. With star wide receiver Lamar Jackson reportedly ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring injury, the Texans have renewed hopes of getting a positive result on Sunday.

Although Jackson's unavailability will be a big blow for the Ravens, they have won their last three games against Houston, outscoring them 90-21. The Texans have not beaten Baltimore since 2014 and expect the trend to continue on Sunday as the Ravens have a superior roster despite Jackson's unlikely to feature in the game.

Score prediction: Baltimore Ravens 25, Houston Texans 18

