Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel and Live Stream - August 28, 2021 | Preseason 2021

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens consolidated themselves as the best preseason team ever, tying an NFL record of 19 preseason wins. Even though preseason wins and losses don't really matter for anything, it's still a fun accolade to have.

The Ravens will now travel to Washington, hoping to win their 20th preseason game in a row. The Football Team has had mixed results so far, winning last week against the Cincinnati Bengals but losing week 1 against the New England Patriots.

The #Ravens have won 19 consecutive preseason games, tying Vince Lombardi's Packers for the longest streak in history. The last #Ravens' preseason loss was in 2015. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team | Preseason Week 3

How can you watch this week’s game between the Ravens and the Football Team, and what time is it at?

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Location: FedEx Field, Washington.

TV channel: WRC, NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Live stream options: fuboTV, Sling.

Ravens vs Football Team | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-107).

Ravens -3.5 (-107). Moneyline: Ravens -200, Football Team +160.

Ravens -200, Football Team +160. Total: 33.5 (Over -105, Under -120).

Will the Ravens take the game more seriously than they should, considering there's a record to break? It looks improbable. Lamar Jackson, for example, hasn't played at all during the preseason, and there's no reason for him to play against Washington as well.

Preseason finales are fun because you can make a big deal about how much Lamar Jackson plays and also how much Adrian Ealy doesn’t. https://t.co/ct85Z0IiWM — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 27, 2021

This game will probably see a low scoring battle between two dominant defenses, and the under is a good bet here. I wouldn't trust the Ravens to cover the deficit, even though they always tend to win their preseason games.

Washington Football Team Training Camp

Ravens vs Football Team series history

There's not much of a history between Baltimore and Washington in their series. There have only been seven games between the two franchises, with the Ravens leading by a single victory.

The last time the two teams met, the Ravens beat the Football Team by a 31-17 score, in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Ravens 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs New Orleans Saints (W 17-14) | August 14.

August 14. Week 2 | @ Carolina Panthers (W 20-3) | August 21.

August 21. Week 3 | @ Washington Football Team | August 28.

Football Team 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | @ New England Patriots (L 22-13) | August 12.

August 12. Week 2 | vs Cincinnati Bengals (W 17-13) | August 20.

August 20. Week 3 | vs Baltimore Ravens | August 28.

