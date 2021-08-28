Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Football Team Prediction & Preview - August 28, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The Ravens travel to FedExField to take on the Washington Football Team in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

While most teams are figuring out the back end of their rosters, superstar quarterback and former league MVP Lamar Jackson will make his first appearance this preseason,

Game Details

Fixture - Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Football Team

Date & Time - Saturday, Aug 28, 6pm EST.

Venue - FedExField, Landover, MD.

Baltimore Ravens Preview

𝙏𝙃𝙀. 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆.



Ravens at Washington Saturday 6 p.m. on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/xIL2kPcy8H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2021

One of the most exciting storylines leading up to this AFC matchup is can the Ravens break the record for most preseason games won in a row? The Ravens are currently at 19 wins, and with a victory at FedExField, they will break the record. There is no reason to play starters, but then again, having 20 consecutive preseason wins would be impressive.

Key Player: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson will finally make his first preseason appearance of 2021, but it stands to reason that he will only play a quarter or two.

The Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback has not seen any action coming into the final preseason game, which could hurt or benefit the Ravens. Resting your starting players is always a good idea, but not when you're resting your starting wide receivers, leaving Jackson to throw to players potentially who will be cut.

Baltimore Ravens: Team news

The Baltimore Ravens traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 5th-round pick. There is value to this trade on both sides. The Ravens got a good haul for a player surplus to requirements, and the Patriots got a potential Week 1 starter.

Washington Football Team preview

"Being a professional. That's what he is... I love him as a player."



HOF QB Dan Marino offers high praise for 1️⃣4️⃣ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 26, 2021

The Washington Football Team come into this game with a win and a loss in their preseason campaign. Head coach Ron Rivera has fielded starters in each of the first two games and wasn't willing to say if he would do so again in their last preseason game. When asked about how much playing time the starters will get against the Baltimore Ravens, Rivera said:

"The starters will play what we think they need to play."

Key Player: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Many hope to see Ryan Fitzpatrick take the field, but it doesn't look like he will see much action. Fitzpatrick was held out of the final team practice on Thursday. This could mean that the starting quarterback might not take the field in on Saturday. This could lead to more playtime from Tyler Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

Washington Football Team news

Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. was cut from the team, leaving some scratching their heads.

Two days after being cut from the Washington Football Team, the Buffalo Bills came in to sign the 24-year-old wide receiver. Time will tell if this was a bad cut.

Ravens vs. WFT Prediction

Despite the Ravens' benching starters, Lamar Jackson will find his groove and throw for 150 yards with two touchdowns in limited playing time. The Washington Football Team will rest most of their starters and the Ravens will register their 20th straight preseason game. 20-13 Ravens over WFT.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar