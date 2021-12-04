Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 

The Arizona Cardinals will travel from the desert to freezing Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Bears have had plenty of time to prepare for this game, as they last played on Thanksgiving Day, beating the Detroit Lions 16-14. Starting quarterback Justin Fields sat the game out, paving the way for veteran Andy Dalton to start, who had a good outing as he led his team to victory.

The Cardinals, too, have had plenty of days to prepare for this contest, as they are coming off their bye week. Arizona beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 in their last game in Week 11 and improved to 9-2, the best record in the NFL. They secured the win without star quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The duo has been out for a few weeks due to injuries.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals injury report

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Game Status Mario Edwards Jr. DL Ribs Out Marquise Goodwin WR Foot/Ribs Out Akiem Hicks DL Ankle Out Damien Williams RB Calf Out Allen Robinson WR Hamstring Doubtful Justin Fields QB Ribs Doubtful Roquan Smith LB Hamstring Questionable

Arizona Cardinals

Player Position Injury Game Status James Wiggins S Knee Out Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Questionable Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable Byron Murphy Jr. CB Foot Questionable

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals starting lineup

Chicago Bears

QB - Andy Dalton | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Jakeem Grant Sr., Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Larry Borom

DL - Angelo Blackson, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Cassius Marsh, Roquon Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Artie Burns | S - Tashaun Gipson Sr., Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Colt McCoy | RB - James Conner | WR - Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Sean Harlow, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Zach Allen, Corey Peters, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar