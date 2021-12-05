Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13 

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals match details for NFL Week 13

Date: December 5th, 2021

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals betting odds

Spreads

Chicago Bears: +7.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chicago Bears: +290

Arizona Cardinals: -380

Over/Under

Chicago Bears: U43.0 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: O43.0 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals betting picks

With Akeim Hicks and Khalil Mack out, the Bears have a non-existent pass rush. When given time to pick his pass, Colt McCoy has been more than efficient. Even if the Cardinals play this game without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, expect them to cover the spread.

Cardinals running back James Conner has had more games with two or more touchdowns than without one this season. He's been Arizona's go-to man in the red zone. Expect him to get in the end zone a couple of times.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals betting trends

The Bears are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games at Soldier Field, while the Cardinals are 6-0 ATS away from home.

The game total has gone under in six of the Bears' last eight games.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals key injuries

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have some major injury concerns. Defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and Akiem Hicks (ankle) are both out for the game on Sunday. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs) and running back Damien Williams (calf) also won't feature against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) are also major doubts and likely won't feature in Week 13.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are still sweating about the fitness of quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring). Coach Kliff Kingsbury said both players' availability would be a game-time decision.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals head-to-head

The two teams have met 91 times in the NFL. The Bears have a commanding 57-28-6 lead in the all-time head-to-head series.

The Bears and Cardinals have alternated wins in their last four games. Chicago won the last meeting between the two sides 16-14.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction

The Cardinals have been steam-rolling teams with their backup quarterback while the Bears were already struggling with their starting quarterback and will continue to do so for the rest of the season irrespective of which player starts under center.

Prediction: The Cardinals blowout the Bears.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar