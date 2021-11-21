Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens will be on the road for a second-straight week as they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens suffered a surprising and humbling defeat against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, which undoubtedly served as a wake-up call for head coach John Harbaugh. Outside of Lamar Jackson, the team struggled to produce anything on offense or defense against the Dolphins.

The Chicago Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. They trailed by 14, heading into the fourth quarter but managed to score 21 in the final 15 minutes to make it a contest. They ultimately fell short by just two points, but it was an encouraging performance.

Both teams need a win to further their playoff ambitions.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens betting odds

Spreads

Chicago Bears: +6.0 (105)

Baltimore Ravens: -6.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Chicago Bears: +215

Baltimore Ravens: -260

Totals (Over/Under)

Chicago Bears: U44.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens: O45.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens betting picks

The Ravens offense had a rare day off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Lamar Jackson and co. will be looking to get back on track against a Bears defense that has allowed a shade under 25 points per game.

With Khalil Mack out, the Ravens' rushing attack could have a big day. Expect Baltimore to cover the spread and also hit the over.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens key injuries

Chicago Bears injuries

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) is a significant doubt for the game against the Ravens. Defensive back Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (back) are questionable to play.

Baltimore Ravens injuries

The Ravens have listed linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) as out for the game against the Bears. Running back Latavious Murray (ankle) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (thigh) are questionable to play.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens head-to-head

The Bears and Ravens have played only six times against each other in the NFL. The Bears lead the head-to-head series 4-2.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Ravens were beaten 24-27 in overtime.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens prediction

The Ravens will want to put their ugly loss in Week 10 in the rear-view mirror as they look to get back on track on Sunday. The Bears delivered a spirited performance last week, but don't expect much of the same against the Ravens.

Prediction: The Ravens win comfortably.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar