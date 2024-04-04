Beaux Limmer scouting report: Exploring the Arkansas interior offensive lineman's strengths and weaknesses

The 10th-ranked center in the 2019 recruiting class, Beaux Limmer saw action in four games his freshman year. He then started all but two of seven and 13 games respectively for the Gophers the next two seasons, helping the Hogs become one of the most effective rushing teams in the country. In 2023, he took over at the pivot for Commanders' third-round pick Ricky Stromberg.

Details: 6’5”, 305 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down Beaux Limmer's scouting report

Beaux Limmer at the NFL combine

Strengths

Run-blocking

Beaux Limmer consistently moves bodies with grip strength, the way he rolls his hips and drives his legs through contact.

Packs plenty of oomph when arriving underneath the arm-pit/pads of defensive linemen engaged with his fellow linemen on quick doubles, to allow him to quickly transition and open up big lanes on zone concepts.

Yet, he also effectively steps in with the backside foot and hand for quick combos, allowing his teammates to bring their base around and reach the down-lineman.

Brings a strong inside hand to get bodies turned and ride them down the line on drive and inside-zone blocks on the play side.

Takes excellent angles up to the second level, in order to wall off bodies there in accordance with the play design.

Consistently is able to lock up linebackers with a tight, low strike and shooting his hips into them.

Will strain and continue re-positioning his hands, with good flexibility in his lower half to find drive points and churn his feet through.

Brings an obvious tenacity to continue to go after people, even as they run themselves out of the picture.

Was one of only three Power Five guards who recorded 80-plus grades as both a pass- and run-blocker in 2022, before being a steady presence at the pivot last year.

Pass-protection

Showcases advanced knowledge of pass-pro techniques, whether he brings the fight early with short sets and stabs or squares up and lands two-handed strikes.

Has a knack for forklifting rushers in his face, even if they’re the first to land their hands.

Displays an apparent understanding of where the bigger threat is and how to keep the A-gaps clean as rushers slide over his way, when he has no direct assignment.

Provides the balance and grip strength to not allow defenders to shed and find escape routes once he gets his paws inside of them.

Does a great job of dropping his weight and anchoring against powerful interior rushers, by activating all of his joints and unlocking those hips.

Stays patient in his pass-sets and is ready to take over the secondary man on twists at all times.

Showcases the mental capacity to quickly come off somebody rushing over him and get a piece of a delayed rusher, when he has help, with the line sliding his way.

Did get charged with eight sacks last season but only 26 additional pressures across 1224 pass-blocking snaps these last three years combined.

Weaknesses

Beaux Limmer is not particularly explosive out of his stance and is much better at zone blocking rather than trying to create vertical displacement.

His base tends to narrow a few steps into run-blocks and he can be vulnerable to losing his balance.

Occasionally overextends when he goes for one-handed strikes against nose tackles and opens the door for quick wins when they’re able to swipe it away.

Can get his weight too far shifted onto his toes in pass-pro and rushers pulling him forward in order to get by him.

Had a PFF grade of just 40.8 on true pass-sets, speaking to the fact that you don’t want to leave him on an island a ton, which also showed up at times during Senior Bowl week, when Texas’ monstrous T’Vondre Sweat basically folded him over at one point.

Beaux Limmer's 2024 NFL Draft projection

When I tuned into Senior Bowl practices the first time and saw Beaux Limmer in odd-looking yoga poses as he was getting bull-rushed by big T’Vondre Sweat, I was concerned.

However, this dude just continued to battle and ended up winning the majority of his one-on-ones – even against the big man from Texas later on – while his ability to create horizontal displacement and fly up to linebackers during run periods really stood out as well.

Plus, then he put together a really strong combine workout, with the best vertical jump among the interior O-line group at 36.5 inches and he led all combine participants with 39 reps on the bench press.

Beaux Limmer can back-block when you want to pull your guards and shield shade alignments, but really he’s going to make his money on the move, whether it’s inside or outside zone.

Pass-protection is still the question mark and I think he’ll continue to have some struggles if you leave him isolated with long, powerful A-gap rushers.

However, if you’re calling a lot more slide protections and continue to work with him on keeping his weight centered if he does want to take control early, I think Beaux Limmer can be a definite plus in that regard as well, thanks to how well he identifies pre-snap pressure and handles post-snap movement. For the right system, this could be a starting center at the end of day two.

Beaux Limmer Grade: Top 100.

