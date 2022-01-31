Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp pay homage to Kobe Bryant before NFC Championship game

L.A. Rams receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp have paid their respects to former L.A. Lakers great Kobe Bryant as the team geared up for its NFC Championship game against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kupp was snapped by Rams media walking into SoFi Stadium repping a Bryant Lakers jersey with the number 8 on it.

As for Odell Beckham Jr., he took to donning custom cleats to show his love for the former NBA great, with several colors including purple and gold visible on the new cleats. Check them out below.

The pair's tribute to Bryant comes a little over two years after a tragic accident took the lives of him and his daughter, among others. In January 2020, the pair were part of a traveling group of people whose helicopter crashed into a hillside in California.

The incident left the entire sporting world in shock for months as millions of people came to terms with the passing of the NBA legend. What Beckham Jr. and Kupp did pre-game, in showing their remembrance of Bryant, was nothing short of moving. As his memory lives on through the many people he touched during his playing days.

Beckham Jr. and Kupp critical for Rams in NFC Championship game

With the Rams chasing what Tom Brady and Tampa Bay had last season, a home Super Bowl, both star receivers are going to have to be at their best against Kyle Shanahan's defense.

Kupp had nine catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers that included two critical catches on the final drive to get into field goal range.

For Odell, his six catches for 69 yards was the second playoff game in which he eclipsed 50 receiving yards as he continues to warm up to his new surroundings. This encounter shapes up to be a defining one for the Rams, with a chance at a home Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals on the line.

The 49ers will be looking to control the clock with their supreme running game and keep Matthew Stafford and his high octane offense off the field.

The score is currently 0-0 after a quarter of football has been played. Whatever the end result is, both star receivers will have the memory of Bryant in their minds.

