Ben DiNucci Landing Spots: 3 teams that could sign veteran QB after Broncos release 

The Denver Broncos announced on Wednesday that they have released quarterback Ben DiNucci ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The 27-year-old quarterback signed with Denver ahead of the 2023 season, but he was primarily a member of the practice squad at that time. He was added to the active roster for three games, although he did not play in any of them.

DiNucci has now been released just two weeks after the Broncos signed two quarterbacks in the last few days of last month. The team chose Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and traded for Zach Wilson from the New York Jets later in April. The two new additions joined Jarrett Stidham in the Broncos' quarterback room.

Here's a look at three potential teams that could be interested in signing the former seventh-round draft pick.

Top 3 potential landing spots for Ben DiNucci

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

Surprisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders selected no quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. They currently have only Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Anthony Brown on their QB depth chart.

Although Minshew and O'Connell are anticipated to compete for the starting quarterback position, the organization hasn't given up on finding another quarterback, which is where Ben DiNucci might be useful.

#2. Green Bay Packers

The draft filled almost every starting quarterback job available in the league, leaving DiNucci with two options: Accept a backup role or bide his time until a team's starter is sidelined by injury.

DiNucci could be able to find a role as a backup quarterback with the Green Bay Packers. The squad might gain from having a seasoned backup behind starter Jordan Love.

Love appears to be Aaron Rodgers’ replacement, and following a fantastic 2023 season, should be the team's starting quarterback for a long time, but it could be ideal for the squad to get in some more QB room experience.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were disrupted by a season-ending injury to their quarterback in 2023. Justin Herbert's injury occurred after just 13 games, forcing Easton Stick to take over until the remainder of the year.

That undoubtedly contributed to the team's ultimate 5-12 record, which came after a 2022 postseason appearance. Even though the Chargers are a potential contender, having a backup quarterback like DiNucci could be helpful going forward.

Do you think Ben DiNucci would be a good fit for any of these teams? Do you think he should go somewhere else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

