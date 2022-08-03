Ben Roethlisberger's suspension in 2010 shows just how lenient Deshaun Watson's punishment is

Deshaun Watson will only have to sit out a mere six games this upcoming season. This suspension has a littany of inconsistencies based on the number of games he'll miss and how Judge Sue L. Robinson described his actions.

It also makes it hard not to think about a similar issue on a much smaller scale that took place back in 2010. This was when Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for four games for similar off-field misconduct.

Watson had 24 accusers with the same profile. Each accuser was a masseuse who was not employed by the Houston Texans at the time of the alleged sexual misconduct throughout the pandemic.

Watson was issued a six-game suspension without pay, one absent a fine, for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct. The league was hoping Watson would be suspended for the entire 2022 regular season and postseason.

Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games Thoughts on Deshaun Watson and 6 games https://t.co/GBLoa7V7kY

When Roethlisberger faced a six-game suspension 12 years ago, he got it moved down to four with an assist from the NFLPA. Roethlisberger was the first player suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell under the conduct policy who hadn’t been arrested or charged with a crime. So far, Watson hasn't either.

From the sound of it, the side that will push for an amendment to Robinson's decision will be the NFL. Over the last decade, the #Timesup and #MeToo movements have changed the way many sexual assualt cases are judged. Also, given the sheer number of accusers, it's shocking the cookie is crumbling in this manner so far, though.

Deshaun Watson had 12 times the number of accusers Ben Roethlisberger had

It's practically immeasurable to compare these types of situations. The number of games that were doled out to Deshaun Watson just feels off given Ben Roethlisberger's suspension 12 years ago.

ESPN's Jake Trotter framed the Watson case as a precedent that is inconsistent:

"In relying on precedent, Robinson sought to differentiate between violent and non-violent sexual conduct.

"Robinson concluded that Watson's conduct 'does not fall into the category of violent conduct that would require the minimum 6-game suspension' which the league had established as 'by far the most commonly-imposed discipline for domestic or gendered violence and sexual acts.'"

"The ruling relied on 32 previous suspensions under the league's personal conduct policy since 2015. In 21 of those instances, the league suspended the player for six games, including the cases of Derrius Guice and Johnny Manziel. Greg Hardy was suspended for four games."

PittsSZN @SznPltts Deshaun Watson bout to get 6-8 games for sexual assault but Ridley gets 1 year for gambling 1500 Deshaun Watson bout to get 6-8 games for sexual assault but Ridley gets 1 year for gambling 1500 https://t.co/S7wS6x0kXr

It appears that the bigger the star, the more lenient the punishment is. Roethlisberger being suspended for four games potentially set the stage for a lenient punishment for Deshaun Watson.

Even if it doesn't, and the suspension remains at six games, will there ever be an explanation from Roger Goodell on why the suspensions seem to skew harder on weed and gambling than sexual violence?

It doesn't appear so.

