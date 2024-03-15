Bengals free agency grades: Cincinnati cuts losses on Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be going through some of the salary cap struggles that come with signing a quarterback to a massive contract. After paying Joe Burrow, the franchise is struggling to keep some of their other offensive pieces in place.

Star running back Joe Mixon recently departed the team during the 2024 NFL free agency period and signed with the Houston Texans instead. They also placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins rather than giving him a long-term contract extension, which has resulted in the star wide receiver reportedly requesting a trade.

In an effort to keep themselves among the Super Bowl contenders this season, they will need to supplement their roster with free agency additions and prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. Let's take a look at what they have done so far and how the signings grade out.

Grading Cincinnati Bengals' free agency moves

RB Zack Moss

With the departure of Joe Mixon, the Cincinnati Bengals needed to find a replacement running back for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. They did so quickly by signing Zack Moss, who was impressive for the Indianapolis Colts last year when filling in for Jonathan Taylor. Moss may now get his first opportunity at being a featured running back.

While the Bengals haven't yet added another wide receiver with Tee Higgins looking to be traded and Tyler Boyd a free agent, they did get a new passing target for Joe Burrow. They recently signed Mike Gesicki to improve their tight ends room, which had been one of the weakest positions on their roster.

Their third and final signing so far during the 2024 NFL free agency period is a solid addition to their defensive secondary in Geno Stone. Passing defense was a major issue for the Bengals at times last year, so a proven veteran contributor like Stone should help improve this area.

Here's how each of their signing grade out:

Zack Moss - 2-year, $8 million contract - C Mike Gesicki - 1-year, $3.25 million contract - C Geno Stone - 2-year, $14 million - B

Overall Grade: C

How many picks do the Bengals have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cincinnati Bengals are loaded up with 10 total picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. They currently have each of their won seven picks, as well as three more. They received compensatory picks in the third and sixth rounds, while also owning the Cardinals' seventh-rounder.

Here is a full list of their picks:

Round 1, 18th overall Round 2, 49th overall Round 3, 80th overall Round 3, 97th overall Round 4, 115th overall Round 5, 149th overall Round 6, 194th overall Round 6, 214th overall Round 7, 224th overall Round 7, 237th overall