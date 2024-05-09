Bengals opponents in 2024: Which teams will Cincinnati play home and away this year?

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the AFC's best teams, and they'll be looking to return to the playoffs after last season's hiccup. The franchise is set to welcome a fully healthy Joe Burrow, and he'll get the chance to throw to an impressive wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, we'll examine the Bengals' opponents, a must-watch game, and their most important player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals

Here's a list of the Bengals' home and away opponents for the 2024 NFL season:

Bengals home games 2024:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New England Patriots

Bengals away games:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans

A must-watch Cincinnati Bengals game in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals have a couple of primetime television-worthy games in 2024, but none will evoke excitement like the divisional doubleheader against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be between two of the league's best quarterbacks throwing the ball to some sensational pass catchers.

The Bengals and Ravens are regular postseason contenders and will meet twice in the upcoming season. A win in either game should set the tone for the following weeks, as both teams are arguably the best in the division.

Who is the Cincinnati Bengals' most important player in the 2024 season?

Since Joe Burrow entered the league, the Cincinnati Bengals have failed to make the postseason twice; both times, Burrow suffered season-ending injuries.

When fit, Joe Burrow is arguably a top-five quarterback in the NFL, and he plays the game with a confidence that you cannot teach. Burrow has a decent offensive line, Pro Bowl-caliber pass catchers, and a solid coaching staff to bring out the best in him.

The Cincinnati Bengals are typically only as good as Burrow takes them, and we're expecting the LSU product to be just as clinical in 2024. However, the Bengals will need to ease him back to action following the season-ending wrist injury he suffered in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback