Bengals strength of schedule: Listing toughest and easiest fixtures of Joe Burrow and co.

The Cincinnati Bengals ended the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-4 record. The season marked another impressive run since its resurgence under Zac Taylor. This is despite having one of the most difficult schedules in the league for the season.

Following a disappointing 0-2 start, the Bengals swiftly reversed their fortunes, triumphing in 12 of their final 14 games to equal their best-ever record in franchise history.

The Bengals led the AFC North and went as far as appearing in the AFC Championship game. Losing to eventual Super Bowl winner, Kansas City Chiefs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the 2022 NFL schedule released, we take a closer look at the Bengals' strength of schedule and their potential performance in the upcoming NFL season.

Based on the 2022 winning percentage, the Bengals have the 17th toughest schedule in the upcoming season. Their opponent jointly recorded a .510 win percentage last season.

The Bengals will face off against the Cleveland Browns twice in the "Battle of Ohio" matches, with the first game taking place on September 10 in Cleveland as the season opener, and the second game at the end of the season.

This will mark the Bengals' first road season opener since 2019 and the ninth instance in team history that they kick off the season against their in-state divisional rival.

The franchise will face its toughest run during the final month of the season when they face the likes of Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings. It seems unlikely that they will have any guaranteed wins from Week 15 onwards.

Overall, it's a fair schedule for the Bengals next season, as they will also benefit from scheduling breaks. League analysts will obviously tip them to continue the excellent form of the last two seasons and maybe a Super Bowl success this time.

NFL @NFL



Every team's strength of schedule in 2023.



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork Before the full schedule is released...Every team's strength of schedule in 2023.: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork Before the full schedule is released...Every team's strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/82xmSqdaQY

Which team has the toughest NFL schedule in 2023?

Going by opponents' win percentage in the 2022 season, it's safe to conclude that the Philadelphia Eagles have the toughest schedule for the upcoming season. The last season's Super Bowl finalist will start their season on the road against the New England Patriots.

Their schedule also shows they will have to face the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys (2x), San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and the Washington Commanders (2x). It's definitely a big challenge for Jalen Hurts and his teammates in the upcoming season.

Which team has the easiest NFL schedule in 2023?

The Atlanta Falcons are the team with the easiest schedule for the upcoming season going by the win percentage of last season. The Falcons' jointly had a win percentage of .417 in the 2022 NFL season with a 119-167-3 record.

The team will be starting their season at home against the Carolina Panthers, who they will once again face in week fourteen. Some of what could be a tough schedule for them will be against the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers.

The NFC South has proven to be the weakest division in the NFL in the last couple of years, nonetheless, the Falcons have a chance of taking it this time. The team hasn't been involved in much upgrade but their schedule does them some favor.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes