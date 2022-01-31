Bengals Twitter had the perfect response for Patrick Mahomes after AFC title win

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in yesterday's AFC Championship game. Despite the Chiefs being favored to win the game at home, Cincinnati were able to take control after being behind 21-3 in the second quarter.

After the game, the Bengals' Twitter page decided to have a little fun at the expense of the Chiefs, posting a couple of pictures with the caption "DON'T FEAR THE REAPER!"

The joke posted on their Twitter account was in reference to a quote from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes in the final moments of regulation of the team's 42-36 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills last week.

With the Chiefs down 36-33 with 13 seconds to go, Reid had the following words of advice for his quarterback.

"Be the grim reaper. When it's grim, be the grim reaper and go get it."

After the win, the Chiefs had posted a celebratory picture on Twitter with the caption " Don't Fear the Reaper."

How did the Cincinnati Bengals pull off the improbable upset victory?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

In Sunday's AFC Championship matchup, Cincinnati fell down early in the second quarter. A three-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman made the score 21-3 in the second quarter and it seemed as if the rout was on.

But perhaps the most significant play of the game came in the waning moments immediately before halftime. With the Chiefs leading 21-10, they were at the one-yard line with five seconds left in the half.

Instead of opting for a field goal to make the score 24-3, the team ran one last play, which was a swing pass out to Tyreek Hill. The speedy receiver known as "The Cheetah" was unable to get into the endzone as time expired.

From this moment on, it seemed as if Cincinnati were the aggressor and the Chiefs were playing to protect a lead instead of playing to win the game. By the end of the third quarter, Cincinnati tied the game at 21.

The fourth quarter, which is now seen as Joe Burrow's coming-out party, was all about Cincinnati and their ability to stay alive after being down in the first half.

On the final drive in regulation for the Bengals, Burrow scrambled for a few first downs (one of which was an epic escape from the Chiefs' All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones) to keep them alive.

In overtime, the Chiefs won the coin toss but Patrick Mahomes tossed an interception on a third down, giving Cincinnati new life and a prime opportunity to drive about 25 yards to get into field goal range to win the game.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals now advance to the Super Bowl to face the Los Angeles Rams on February 13.

Also Read Article Continues below

Joe Burrow has now announced to the world that he and the Bengals are here to stay as a competitive force in the AFC and who knows... they may be world champions in just two weeks.

Edited by Piyush Bisht