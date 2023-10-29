49ers vs. Bengals Week 8 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - Oct. 29

The 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals travel to Levi's Stadium to face the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Cincinnati is coming off their second win in three games after a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at home.

San Francisco is entering this game after being handed their second loss of the season on Monday night to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The team looks to maintain its lead in the NFC West. Cincinnati looks to get over the .500 mark and stay in the playoff hunt in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-2)

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Details

Spread

Bengals +4.5

49ers -4.5

Moneyline

Bengals +166

49ers -198

Total

Over 44.5 (-115)

Under 44.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is still trying to find its rhythm, as Joe Burrow only managed to throw for 185 yards and two touchdowns last week versus Seattle. Burrow is facing a 49ers defense that gave up plenty of passing yards against the Vikings last week.

This could be the week that he breaks out, so take the over of 1.5 touchdowns at +114.

Christian McCaffrey was held in check with 15 carries for 45 yards versus Minnesota but he found the end zone twice.

Take the -220 for the 49ers star to be an anytime touchdown scorer. As a bonus, take Brandon Aiyuk and the over of 68.5 receiving yards at -110.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL Injury Report

Bengals

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - Out

T Orlando Brown (Groin) - Unspecified

LB Devin Harper (Hamstring) - Unspecified

DT Josh Tupou (Toe) - Unspecified

RB Chase Brown (Hamstring) - Out

49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey (Oblique) - Unspecified

WR Deebo Samuel (Shoulder) - Out

QB Brock Purdy (Concussion Protocol) - Unspecified

T Trent Williams (Ankle) - Questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Ankle) - Unspecified

LB Dre Greenlaw (Rest) - Unspecified

Bengals vs. 49ers: Head-to-head

The San Francisco 49ers are 13-4 all-time against the Cincinnati Bengals. They last played in December 2021, in which the 49ers won by a score of 26-23 in overtime. It was San Francisco's fourth win in five games against Cincinnati.

Bengals vs. 49ers predictions

This game comes down to the arm of Burrow and the Bengals passing attack. The 49ers defense is looking to shut down Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. If Burrow can find his rhythm early, it could be quite the day. However, how much Joe Mixon touches the ball could dictate the passing game.

Brock Purdy's health is a question mark, as this Bengals defense is no slouch. Getting McCaffrey and Aiyuk involved could prove key. Also, tight end George Kittle is a potential X-factor.

Prediction: The 49ers win a close one 24 - 23 over the Bengals

