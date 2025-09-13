Bengals vs. Jaguars projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Sunday. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals picked up a win in their first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, while the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars secured a victory against the Carolina Panthers.With that being said, let's look at the projected starting lineups and depth charts for both sides in this Week 2 contest.Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup for Week 2Cincinnati Bengals' projected starting lineupThese are the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs the Jaguars: Position Name WR Ja'Marr Chase LOT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Dylan Fairchild C Ted Karras RG Lucas Patrick ROT Amarius Mims TE Drew Sample WR Andrei Iosivas WR Tee Higgins QB Joe Burrow HB Chase Brown These are the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs the Jaguars: Position Name LDE Joseph Ossai DT T.J. Slaton Jr. DT B.J. Hill RDE Trey Hendrickson LB Logan Wilson LB Demetrius Knight Jr. NCB Dax Hill CB Cam Taylor-Britt CB DJ Turner II S Geno Stone S Jordan Battle These are the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs the Jaguars: Position Name P Ryan Rehkow K Evan McPherson LS William Wagner H Ryan Rehkow PR Charlie Jones Jacksonville Jaguars' projected starting lineupThese are the Jaguars' projected starters on offense vs the Bengals: Position Name WR Travis Hunter LT Walker Little LG Ezra Cleveland C Robert Hainsey RG Patrick Mekari RT Anton Harrison TE Brenton Strange TE Johnny Mundt QB Trevor Lawrence RB Travis Etienne Jr. WR Brian Thomas Jr. WR Dyami Brown These are the Jaguars' projected starters on defense vs the Bengals: Position Name NT DaVon Hamilton DT Arik Armstead DE Josh Hines-Allen DE Travon Walker LB Foyesade Oluokun LB Devin Lloyd LB Dennis Gardeck CB Tyson Campbell CB Jourdan Lewis S Eric Murray S Andrew Wingard These are the Jaguars' projected starters on special teams vs the Bengals: Position Name K Cam Little H Logan Cooke LS Ross Matiscik P Logan Cooke PR Parker Washington KR Parker Washington Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars depth chartCincinnati Bengals' depth chartThis is the Bengals' projected depth chart on offense vs the Jaguars: Position First Second Third Fourth WR Ja'Marr Chase Jermaine Burton - - LOT Orlando Brown Jr. Cody Ford - - LG Dylan Fairchild Jalen Rivers - - C Ted Karras Matt Lee - - RG Lucas Patrick Dalton Risner - - ROT Amarius Mims Cody Ford - - TE Drew Sample Mike Gesicki Noah Fant Tanner Hudson WR Andrei Iosivas Charlie Jones - - WR Tee Higgins Mitchell Tinsley - - QB Joe Burrow Jake Browning - - HB Chase Brown Samaje Perine Tahj Brooks - This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on defense vs the Jaguars: Position First Second Third Fourth LDE Joseph Ossai Shemar Stewart - - DT T.J. Slaton Jr. McKinnley Jackson - - DT B.J. Hill Kris Jenkins Jr. Howard Cross III - RDE Trey Hendrickson Myles Murphy Cam Sample - LB Logan Wilson Barrett Carter - - LB Demetrius Knight Jr. Oren Burks Shaka Heyward - NCB Dax Hill Josh Newton - - CB Cam Taylor-Britt Marco Wilson - - CB DJ Turner II DJ Ivey - - S Geno Stone Tycen Anderson - - S Jordan Battle PJ Jules - - This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Jaguars: Position First Second Third Fourth P Ryan Rehkow - - - K Evan McPherson - - - LS William Wagner - - - H Ryan Rehkow - - - PR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton - - Jacksonville Jaguars' depth chartThis is the Jaguars' projected depth chart on offense vs the Bengals: Position First Second Third Fourth WR Travis Hunter Parker Washington - - LT Walker Little - - - LG Ezra Cleveland Wyatt Milum - - C Robert Hainsey Jonah Monheim - - RG Patrick Mekari Chuma Edoga - - RT Anton Harrison Cole Van Lanen - - TE Brenton Strange - - - TE Johnny Mundt Hunter Long - - QB Trevor Lawrence Nick Mullens - - RB Travis Etienne Jr. Bhayshul Tuten LeQuint Allen Jr. Cody Schrader WR Brian Thomas Jr. Tim Patrick - - WR Dyami Brown - - - This is the Jaguars' projected depth chart on defense vs the Bengals: Position First Second Third Fourth NT DaVon Hamilton Khalen Saunders Sr. Austin Johnson - DT Arik Armstead Maason Smith - - DE Josh Hines-Allen Dawuane Smoot Danny Striggow - DE Travon Walker Emmanuel Ogbah B.J. Green II - LB Foyesade Oluokun Jack Kiser - - LB Devin Lloyd Ventrell Miller - - LB Dennis Gardeck Yasir Abdullah - - CB Tyson Campbell Jarrian Jones Montaric Brown - CB Jourdan Lewis Travis Hunter Christian Braswell - S Eric Murray Darnell Savage Rayuan Lane III - S Andrew Wingard Antonio Johnson - - This is the Jaguars' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Bengals: Position First Second Third Fourth K Cam Little - - - H Logan Cooke - - - LS Ross Matiscik - - - P Logan Cooke - - - PR Parker Washington - - - KR Parker Washington - - - How to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 gameThe Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations. Zac Taylor's side has one of the most stacked offenses in the league, and few teams can compete with them when Joe Burrow is in the zone.However, the Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals are known for their late starts to the regular season. They'll look to dispel these concerns with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in this contest between two former first-overall-pick QB-led franchises.The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a win in the first game of the Liam Coen era. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator galvanized his troops to dispatch the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Next up is a significantly more daunting task against the Cincinnati Bengals.Coen will call upon the talents of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, and a host of impressive defensive pieces. The winner of the game will go 2-0, while the loser will drop to a .500 record and 1-1.Here's what you need to know about the contest:Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1:00 PM ETTV channel: CBSVenue: Paycor Stadium