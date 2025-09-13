  • home icon
Bengals vs. Jaguars projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:54 GMT
Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Sunday. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals picked up a win in their first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, while the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars secured a victory against the Carolina Panthers.

With that being said, let's look at the projected starting lineups and depth charts for both sides in this Week 2 contest.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars projected starting lineup for Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals' projected starting lineup

These are the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs the Jaguars:

Position

Name

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

LOT

Orlando Brown Jr.

LG

Dylan Fairchild

C

Ted Karras

RG

Lucas Patrick

ROT

Amarius Mims

TE

Drew Sample

WR

Andrei Iosivas

WR

Tee Higgins

QB

Joe Burrow

HB

Chase Brown

These are the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs the Jaguars:

Position

Name

LDE

Joseph Ossai

DT

T.J. Slaton Jr.

DT

B.J. Hill

RDE

Trey Hendrickson

LB

Logan Wilson

LB

Demetrius Knight Jr.

NCB

Dax Hill

CB

Cam Taylor-Britt

CB

DJ Turner II

S

Geno Stone

S

Jordan Battle

These are the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs the Jaguars:

Position

Name

P

Ryan Rehkow

K

Evan McPherson

LS

William Wagner

H

Ryan Rehkow

PR

Charlie Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars' projected starting lineup

These are the Jaguars' projected starters on offense vs the Bengals:

Position

Name

WR

Travis Hunter

LT

Walker Little

LG

Ezra Cleveland

C

Robert Hainsey

RG

Patrick Mekari

RT

Anton Harrison

TE

Brenton Strange

TE

Johnny Mundt

QB

Trevor Lawrence

RB

Travis Etienne Jr.

WR

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

Dyami Brown

These are the Jaguars' projected starters on defense vs the Bengals:

Position

Name

NT

DaVon Hamilton

DT

Arik Armstead

DE

Josh Hines-Allen

DE

Travon Walker

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

LB

Devin Lloyd

LB

Dennis Gardeck

CB

Tyson Campbell

CB

Jourdan Lewis

S

Eric Murray

S

Andrew Wingard

These are the Jaguars' projected starters on special teams vs the Bengals:

Position

Name

K

Cam Little

H

Logan Cooke

LS

Ross Matiscik

P

Logan Cooke

PR

Parker Washington

KR

Parker Washington

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart

Cincinnati Bengals' depth chart

This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on offense vs the Jaguars:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Jermaine Burton

-

-

LOT

Orlando Brown Jr.

Cody Ford

-

-

LG

Dylan Fairchild

Jalen Rivers

-

-

C

Ted Karras

Matt Lee

-

-

RG

Lucas Patrick

Dalton Risner

-

-

ROT

Amarius Mims

Cody Ford

-

-

TE

Drew Sample

Mike Gesicki

Noah Fant

Tanner Hudson

WR

Andrei Iosivas

Charlie Jones

-

-

WR

Tee Higgins

Mitchell Tinsley

-

-

QB

Joe Burrow

Jake Browning

-

-

HB

Chase Brown

Samaje Perine

Tahj Brooks

-

This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on defense vs the Jaguars:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

LDE

Joseph Ossai

Shemar Stewart

-

-

DT

T.J. Slaton Jr.

McKinnley Jackson

-

-

DT

B.J. Hill

Kris Jenkins Jr.

Howard Cross III

-

RDE

Trey Hendrickson

Myles Murphy

Cam Sample

-

LB

Logan Wilson

Barrett Carter

-

-

LB

Demetrius Knight Jr.

Oren Burks

Shaka Heyward

-

NCB

Dax Hill

Josh Newton

-

-

CB

Cam Taylor-Britt

Marco Wilson

-

-

CB

DJ Turner II

DJ Ivey

-

-

S

Geno Stone

Tycen Anderson

-

-

S

Jordan Battle

PJ Jules

-

-

This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Jaguars:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

P

Ryan Rehkow

-

-

-

K

Evan McPherson

-

-

-

LS

William Wagner

-

-

-

H

Ryan Rehkow

-

-

-

PR

Charlie Jones

Jermaine Burton

-

-

Jacksonville Jaguars' depth chart

This is the Jaguars' projected depth chart on offense vs the Bengals:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

WR

Travis Hunter

Parker Washington

-

-

LT

Walker Little

-

-

-

LG

Ezra Cleveland

Wyatt Milum

-

-

C

Robert Hainsey

Jonah Monheim

-

-

RG

Patrick Mekari

Chuma Edoga

-

-

RT

Anton Harrison

Cole Van Lanen

-

-

TE

Brenton Strange

-

-

-

TE

Johnny Mundt

Hunter Long

-

-

QB

Trevor Lawrence

Nick Mullens

-

-

RB

Travis Etienne Jr.

Bhayshul Tuten

LeQuint Allen Jr.

Cody Schrader

WR

Brian Thomas Jr.

Tim Patrick

-

-

WR

Dyami Brown

-

-

-

This is the Jaguars' projected depth chart on defense vs the Bengals:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

NT

DaVon Hamilton

Khalen Saunders Sr.

Austin Johnson

-

DT

Arik Armstead

Maason Smith

-

-

DE

Josh Hines-Allen

Dawuane Smoot

Danny Striggow

-

DE

Travon Walker

Emmanuel Ogbah

B.J. Green II

-

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

Jack Kiser

-

-

LB

Devin Lloyd

Ventrell Miller

-

-

LB

Dennis Gardeck

Yasir Abdullah

-

-

CB

Tyson Campbell

Jarrian Jones

Montaric Brown

-

CB

Jourdan Lewis

Travis Hunter

Christian Braswell

-

S

Eric Murray

Darnell Savage

Rayuan Lane III

-

S

Andrew Wingard

Antonio Johnson

-

-

This is the Jaguars' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Bengals:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

K

Cam Little

-

-

-

H

Logan Cooke

-

-

-

LS

Ross Matiscik

-

-

-

P

Logan Cooke

-

-

-

PR

Parker Washington

-

-

-

KR

Parker Washington

-

-

-

How to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 game

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations. Zac Taylor's side has one of the most stacked offenses in the league, and few teams can compete with them when Joe Burrow is in the zone.

However, the Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals are known for their late starts to the regular season. They'll look to dispel these concerns with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in this contest between two former first-overall-pick QB-led franchises.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a win in the first game of the Liam Coen era. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator galvanized his troops to dispatch the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Next up is a significantly more daunting task against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coen will call upon the talents of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, and a host of impressive defensive pieces. The winner of the game will go 2-0, while the loser will drop to a .500 record and 1-1.

Here's what you need to know about the contest:

  • Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

