Bengals vs Jaguars weather report: What's in store for Week 13 MNF?

Week 13 NFL action will conclude with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. One of the clubs may boost their playoff chances with a win on Monday Night Football. The matchup might look less exciting because Joe Burrow isn't playing, so it will be intriguing to see how the Bengals do without their star quarterback again.

What kind of weather can fans anticipate for the game, which is scheduled to take place at EverBank Stadium, home of the Jaguars?

This MNF game shouldn't be ruined by inclement weather, according to NFL Weather. The game will begin with a 63 degree temperature, largely cloudy skies, and little chance of precipitation. The temperature outdoors will be 61 degrees as the second half comes to a close, and the game will end with largely cloudy skies.

NFL Weather further states that there will only be gusts of up to nine miles per hour.

With an 8-3 record, the Jaguars are maintaining their lead in the postseason race. On the other hand, the Bengals, who are 5-6 this year, are in fourth position in the AFC North division and must start winning immediately in order to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars injury report for Week 13 Monday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Besides cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who will be sidelined for the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a quad/ankle injury, the Bengals' injury report is clean going into Monday Night Football.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has missed the last three games due to injury, will return tonight. Having being limited in practice earlier in the week due to a hamstring/ankle problem, Higgins does not currently have an injury designation prior to MNF. His comeback gives the Bengals offensive side a significant boost.

Defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness) and offensive tackle D'Ante Smith (knee) are both "questionable" for the contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jaguars will be concerned about running back Travis Etienne's (ribs) condition.

Despite Etienne's "questionable" status, all signs lead to him starting tonight; yet, the team must exercise caution with the RB to prevent further damage.

Tyson Campbell, a cornerback for Jacksonville, and Luke Farrell, a tight end, are both "questionable" for the game due to injuries to their hamstring and toe, respectively.

How to watch Bengals vs Jaguars tonight

The full details on how you can watch the game are below:

Date and Time : Monday, Dec 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location : EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. TV : ABC, ESPN

: ABC, ESPN Announcers : Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) Live stream: FuboTV