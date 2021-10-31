Bengals vs. Jets prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The in-form Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Meadowlands to take on the reeling New York Jets in Week 8.
The Bengals announced themselves as one of the teams to be wary of in the AFC with their massive 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.
Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards while rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a new career-high with 201 receiving yards against the Ravens.
The Jets are coming off a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots, where they not only lost the game but also quarterback Zach Wilson for a number of weeks after he suffered a knee injury.
It's hard to think of ways the Jets can pull off an upset win on Sunday, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Jets match details
When: Sunday, October 31, 1 pm ET
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Bengals vs. Jets betting odds
Spreads
Bengals: -11 (-115)
Jets: +11 (-105)
Moneyline
Bengals: -595
Jets: +415
Totals
Bengals: o43 (-105)
Jets: u43 (-115)
Bengals vs. Jets betting picks
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's telepathy was on full display in the Bengals victory in Week 7. The former college teammates are tearing it up together in their first season together in the NFL, showcasing just why the Bengals wanted to pair the two again.
Burrow and Chase will undoubtedly put up another big performance on Sunday against the Jets. 300+ yards for the quarterback and 100+ receiving yards for the rookie wide receiver is as safe a bet as they come.
Bengals vs. Jets key injuries
Cincinnati Bengals
- WR Auden Tate (Thigh): Questionable
- HB Chris Evans (Hamstring): Out
New York Jets
- S Ashtyn Davis (Shoulder): Questionable
- TE Tyler Kroft (Back): Questionable
- DL Shaq Lawson (Wrist): Questionable
- LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring): Questionable
- RB Tevin Coleman (Hamstring): Out
- DL Bryce Huff (Back): Out
- QB Zach Wilson (Knee): Out
Bengals vs. Jets head-to-head
The Bengals and Jets have met 27 times in the NFL and the latter leads the head-to-head series 17-10.
The Bengals, though, have gotten the better of the Jets in each of the last three meetings between the two sides.
Bengals vs. Jets Prediction
The Bengals are emerging as a force to be reckoned with while the Jets are emerging as one of the frontrunners to pick first in the 2022 NFL draft. The gulf in talent between the two teams will be clearly evident on Sunday.
Prediction: The Bengals win by at least three scores.