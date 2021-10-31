×
Bengals vs. Jets prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Param Nagda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 31, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The in-form Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Meadowlands to take on the reeling New York Jets in Week 8.

The Bengals announced themselves as one of the teams to be wary of in the AFC with their massive 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards while rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a new career-high with 201 receiving yards against the Ravens.

Zach Wilson injuryhttps://t.co/n0aWzThVfE

The Jets are coming off a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots, where they not only lost the game but also quarterback Zach Wilson for a number of weeks after he suffered a knee injury.

It's hard to think of ways the Jets can pull off an upset win on Sunday, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Jets match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 1 pm ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Bengals vs. Jets betting odds

Spreads

Bengals: -11 (-115)

Jets: +11 (-105)

Moneyline

Bengals: -595

Jets: +415

Totals

Bengals: o43 (-105)

Jets: u43 (-115)

Bengals vs. Jets betting picks

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's telepathy was on full display in the Bengals victory in Week 7. The former college teammates are tearing it up together in their first season together in the NFL, showcasing just why the Bengals wanted to pair the two again.

Burrow and Chase will undoubtedly put up another big performance on Sunday against the Jets. 300+ yards for the quarterback and 100+ receiving yards for the rookie wide receiver is as safe a bet as they come.

It's only Year 1 for @JoeyB and @Real10jayy__ but they're already on top of the league 👀 @Bengals (via @TheNickShook) https://t.co/Cj2cQpZp5v

Bengals vs. Jets key injuries

Cincinnati Bengals

  • WR Auden Tate (Thigh): Questionable
  • HB Chris Evans (Hamstring): Out

New York Jets

  • S Ashtyn Davis (Shoulder): Questionable
  • TE Tyler Kroft (Back): Questionable
  • DL Shaq Lawson (Wrist): Questionable
  • LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring): Questionable
  • RB Tevin Coleman (Hamstring): Out
  • DL Bryce Huff (Back): Out
  • QB Zach Wilson (Knee): Out

Bengals vs. Jets head-to-head

The Bengals and Jets have met 27 times in the NFL and the latter leads the head-to-head series 17-10.

The Bengals, though, have gotten the better of the Jets in each of the last three meetings between the two sides.

Bengals vs. Jets Prediction

The Bengals are emerging as a force to be reckoned with while the Jets are emerging as one of the frontrunners to pick first in the 2022 NFL draft. The gulf in talent between the two teams will be clearly evident on Sunday.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Prediction: The Bengals win by at least three scores.

Edited by LeRon Haire
