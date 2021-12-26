×
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 26, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Bengals and Ravens:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Khalid KareemDEConcussionOut
Logan WilsonLBShoulderOut
Hakeem AdenjiGAnkleQuestionable
Fred JohnsonOTIllnessQuestionable

Baltimore Ravens injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Ben PowersGFootOut
Devin DuvernayWRAnkleDoubtful
Tyre PhillipsGKneeDoubtful
Calais CampbellDTThighQuestionable
Lamar JacksonQBAnkleQuestionable
Patrick MerakiG/CHandQuestionable
Patrick RicardFB/DLKneeQuestionable
Brandon StephensDBIllnessQuestionable
Tyler HuntleyQBIllnessQuestionable
Odafe OwehOLBIllnessQuestionable

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince

DL - Sam Hubbard, Josh Tupou, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Clay Johnston, Germaine Pratt, Marcus Bailey | CB - Trae Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Josh Johnson | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Meraki

DL - Khalil McKenzie, Brandon Williams, Broderick Washington | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Daelin Hayes | CB - Anthony Averett, Tavon Young | S - Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

