Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Khalid Kareem DE Concussion Out Logan Wilson LB Shoulder Out Hakeem Adenji G Ankle Questionable Fred Johnson OT Illness Questionable

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ben Powers G Foot Out Devin Duvernay WR Ankle Doubtful Tyre Phillips G Knee Doubtful Calais Campbell DT Thigh Questionable Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Questionable Patrick Meraki G/C Hand Questionable Patrick Ricard FB/DL Knee Questionable Brandon Stephens DB Illness Questionable Tyler Huntley QB Illness Questionable Odafe Oweh OLB Illness Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince

DL - Sam Hubbard, Josh Tupou, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Clay Johnston, Germaine Pratt, Marcus Bailey | CB - Trae Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Josh Johnson | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Meraki

DL - Khalil McKenzie, Brandon Williams, Broderick Washington | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Daelin Hayes | CB - Anthony Averett, Tavon Young | S - Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

