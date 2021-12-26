Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Bengals and Ravens:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Baltimore Ravens injury report
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens starting lineup
Cincinnati Bengals
QB - Joe Burrow | HB Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince
DL - Sam Hubbard, Josh Tupou, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Clay Johnston, Germaine Pratt, Marcus Bailey | CB - Trae Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber
Baltimore Ravens
QB - Josh Johnson | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Meraki
DL - Khalil McKenzie, Brandon Williams, Broderick Washington | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Daelin Hayes | CB - Anthony Averett, Tavon Young | S - Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch