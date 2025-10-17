Bengals vs. Steelers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 TNF showdown?

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. The game will feature some of the best offensive and defensive talent in the AFC.However, there are some key players on both sides set to miss the Thursday Night Football showdown. Let's look at the inactives for Zac Taylor and Mike Tomlin's troops.Bengals vs. Steelers Inactives TonightCincinnati Bengals inactivesC Matt LeeCB Cam Taylor-BrittDE Trey HendricksonDT McKinnley JacksonTE Tanner HudsonWR Jermaine BurtonThe above-listed players join Bengals' star quarterback Joe Burrow on the injury list. The Bengals have their work cut out against an in-form Steelers side.Pittsburgh Steelers inactivesDE DeMarvin LealDT Logan LeeG Andrus PeatWR Calvin AustinWide receiver Calvin Austin III will play no part in tonight's game. The veteran pass catcher is dealing with a shoulder injury and has missed every practice session this week. His return timetable remains unclear.How have the Bengals and Steelers performed this season?The Cincinnati Bengals (1-5) are having a forgettable season thus far. Zac Taylor's side won their first two games but have since gone on a four-game losing run. The Bengals haven't been able to maintain offensive productivity during Joe Burrow's absence.It took Zac Taylor three starts to decide that Jake Browning wasn't the QB for the job, and he's since brought in Joe Flacco from divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns. It's a decision that Mike Tomlin questioned this week. Flacco posted a stat line of 219 passing yards, two TDs, and zero interceptions in his new team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Up next are the Steelers.The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) are having a splendid 2025 season. Mike Tomlin's side has suffered just one loss this campaign, and that occurred in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. They've since rattled off three straight wins entering tonight's game.The Steelers' most recent game was a defensive masterclass against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sacked rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times and limited the Browns' passing offense. They'll look to do the same against the Bengals and their new shot-caller, Joe Flacco. It's an away game that Aaron Rodgers and Co. are favored to dominate.