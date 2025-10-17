  • home icon
  • Bengals vs. Steelers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 TNF showdown?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:03 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty
The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. The game will feature some of the best offensive and defensive talent in the AFC.

However, there are some key players on both sides set to miss the Thursday Night Football showdown. Let's look at the inactives for Zac Taylor and Mike Tomlin's troops.

Bengals vs. Steelers Inactives Tonight

Cincinnati Bengals inactives

  • C Matt Lee
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt
  • DE Trey Hendrickson
  • DT McKinnley Jackson
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • WR Jermaine Burton

The above-listed players join Bengals' star quarterback Joe Burrow on the injury list. The Bengals have their work cut out against an in-form Steelers side.

Pittsburgh Steelers inactives

  • DE DeMarvin Leal
  • DT Logan Lee
  • G Andrus Peat
  • WR Calvin Austin

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III will play no part in tonight's game. The veteran pass catcher is dealing with a shoulder injury and has missed every practice session this week. His return timetable remains unclear.

How have the Bengals and Steelers performed this season?

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-5) are having a forgettable season thus far. Zac Taylor's side won their first two games but have since gone on a four-game losing run. The Bengals haven't been able to maintain offensive productivity during Joe Burrow's absence.

It took Zac Taylor three starts to decide that Jake Browning wasn't the QB for the job, and he's since brought in Joe Flacco from divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns. It's a decision that Mike Tomlin questioned this week. Flacco posted a stat line of 219 passing yards, two TDs, and zero interceptions in his new team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Up next are the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) are having a splendid 2025 season. Mike Tomlin's side has suffered just one loss this campaign, and that occurred in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. They've since rattled off three straight wins entering tonight's game.

The Steelers' most recent game was a defensive masterclass against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sacked rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times and limited the Browns' passing offense. They'll look to do the same against the Bengals and their new shot-caller, Joe Flacco. It's an away game that Aaron Rodgers and Co. are favored to dominate.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

