NFL Best Bets: New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons among the best picks for Week 10

Week 10's best bets might not match the craziness of Week 9. While Week 9 heavily came out for the underdog bets covering and several straight-up wins, Week 10 may represent a return to "the norm" in how the board plays out.

Of course, one game does not affect how the other match turns out. If nine games on the board had the underdog win SU, it does not mean that game ten will most likely be chalk that covers just because of the trend.

That being said, Week 10 offers some exciting games. We have 3 of the best bets for the weekend.

NFL Week 10: 3 best bets from the board

#1 - New Orleans Saints +2.5 at Tennessee Titans

Running back Alvin Kamara will be out for the Saints, but the line has not moved much. The battle of teams missing their star running backs should force them to air it out. The Saints are a team that rebounds well after a loss, while the Titans are simply red-hot right now.

Something has to give, and it will be the Titans at home, missing wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Derrick Henry. Quarterback Trevor Siemian will succeed against the Titans secondary, while the Saints defense will neutralize quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints ruled out RB Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s game against the Titans due to a knee injury. Saints ruled out RB Alvin Kamara for Sunday’s game against the Titans due to a knee injury.

The Saints are a better bet to cover the small spread and might even pull off the upset. For parlay bets, they would make a good addition as well.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts -10.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Even a blind jaguar finds a Buffalo nickel once in a while. Fresh off their major upset of the Buffalo Bills, expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to come down to earth against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have been playing solid football recently, only losing close to the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. In fact, against sub .500 teams, the Colts are capable of blowing out their lesser competition. Look for Indianapolis to put Jacksonville away early.

Despite the double-digit spread, the chalk home team is a good bet against the 2-6 Jaguars. If you're willing to pay the steep price of -435, the Colts' moneyline will also be popular among parlay bets.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons +9 at Dallas Cowboys

If the books always seem to overinflate the Cowboys because of their popularity, that's a safe bet in of itself. The Falcons are playoff contenders in the NFC South despite their 4-4 record. While their defense lacks any pass rush, their offense can keep up with most teams despite missing wide receiver Calvin Ridley and losing Julio Jones in the offseason.

The Cowboys are 6-2 but need to get out of their mini-funk against the Denver Broncos. Dak Prescott's health issues with his calf may affect their offense, and the Cowboys are about to enter their most challenging stretch of the season (Kansas City, Las Vegas, and New Orleans).

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys WR Amari Cooper explained on @1053thefan why he does not believe the Denver Broncos showed the rest of the NFL the blueprint for beating the Cowboys: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper explained on @1053thefan why he does not believe the Denver Broncos showed the rest of the NFL the blueprint for beating the Cowboys: https://t.co/Ni6jQSWHQU

The Falcons +9 is a solid bet against a Cowboys team that might be looking past their Week 10 opponent (they play Kansas City in Week 11). For parlay bets, take the Cowboys as it should be a close win for them.

