  Best defense for Fantasy Football 2025: Steelers' offseason additions move them up draft rankings with new season approaching

Best defense for Fantasy Football 2025: Steelers' offseason additions move them up draft rankings with new season approaching

By Adam Hulse
Modified Aug 20, 2025 16:49 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

The 2025 fantasy football season is getting set to kick off and most leagues will host their drafts in the coming weeks. It's important for all managers to have a specific strategy for every position on their roster in order to give their team the best possible chance of winning a championship.

Most of the focus entering draft season is often focused around the offensive players, but defenses also play a crucial role in determining the outcome of weekly matchups. Many league formats will use the defensive team option in their scoring settings, giving managers the opportunity to own an entire NFL team's defense for their rosters.

The Denver Broncos were the highest-scoring fantasy football defense last season and top the positional rankings again for this year. They led the NFL in sacks with their aggressive defensive style and are expected to use a similar approach fo the 2025 season. This gives them arguably the safest floor of any defensive unit, especially when factoring in theior massive homefield advantage.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another intriguing option to consider ion 2025 fantasy football drafts. They already ranked fourth last year in fantasy points per game among defenses and this was before they made significant upgrades during the offseason. This includes adding Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to their defensive secondary, theoretically giving them more scoring opportunities by generating turnovers.

Several sleeper options are available this year at a cheaper price tag than some of the clearly top options. This includes the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their elite potential to record sacks and trunovers. These are the most important factors in determining upside for fantasy defenses, creating high ceilings for opportunistic units.

Managers who land a produtive defense in the 2025 fantasy football drafts can gain an edge over the rest of their league. Here's where all 32 NFL teams stack up in this year's positional rankings.

Defense Rankings for 2025 Fantasy Football

Defense Rankings
Defense Rankings
  1. Denver Broncos
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Houston Texans
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Philadelphia Eagles
  6. Minnesota Vikings
  7. Buffalo Bills
  8. Baltimore Ravens
  9. Dallas Cowboys
  10. Los Angeles Rams
  11. Detroit Lions
  12. Kansas City Chiefs
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. San Francsico 49ers
  15. New York Jets
  16. Chicago Bears
  17. Seattle Seahawks
  18. Green Bay Packers
  19. New York Giants
  20. Washington Commanders
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Cleveland Browns
  23. Miami Dolphins
  24. Atlanta Falcons
  25. Arizona Cardinals
  26. Indianapolis Colts
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars
  28. Las Vegas Raiders
  29. Tennessee Titans
  30. Cincinnati Bengals
  31. New Orleans Saints
  32. Carolina Panthers
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

