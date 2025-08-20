Best defense for Fantasy Football 2025: Steelers' offseason additions move them up draft rankings with new season approaching

The 2025 fantasy football season is getting set to kick off and most leagues will host their drafts in the coming weeks. It's important for all managers to have a specific strategy for every position on their roster in order to give their team the best possible chance of winning a championship.

Most of the focus entering draft season is often focused around the offensive players, but defenses also play a crucial role in determining the outcome of weekly matchups. Many league formats will use the defensive team option in their scoring settings, giving managers the opportunity to own an entire NFL team's defense for their rosters.

The Denver Broncos were the highest-scoring fantasy football defense last season and top the positional rankings again for this year. They led the NFL in sacks with their aggressive defensive style and are expected to use a similar approach fo the 2025 season. This gives them arguably the safest floor of any defensive unit, especially when factoring in theior massive homefield advantage.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another intriguing option to consider ion 2025 fantasy football drafts. They already ranked fourth last year in fantasy points per game among defenses and this was before they made significant upgrades during the offseason. This includes adding Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to their defensive secondary, theoretically giving them more scoring opportunities by generating turnovers.

Several sleeper options are available this year at a cheaper price tag than some of the clearly top options. This includes the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their elite potential to record sacks and trunovers. These are the most important factors in determining upside for fantasy defenses, creating high ceilings for opportunistic units.

Managers who land a produtive defense in the 2025 fantasy football drafts can gain an edge over the rest of their league. Here's where all 32 NFL teams stack up in this year's positional rankings.

Defense Rankings for 2025 Fantasy Football

Defense Rankings

Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers San Francsico 49ers New York Jets Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers New York Giants Washington Commanders New England Patriots Cleveland Browns Miami Dolphins Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers

