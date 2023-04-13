Best defensive team in Madden 23: Top 3 teams that you should choose if you want to play effective defense

The next NFL season may still be a long time away, but that does not mean fans should just wallow in boredom.

Front offices have had plenty of movement in the offseason so far, from free agent signings like the Ravens attempting to lure back QB Lamar Jackson with Odell Beckham Jr., to teams trading players, picks, and even a coach (Sean Payton). But the common fans have another way to spend their time: by playing Madden NFL 23.

Of course, executing touchdown plays is the most exciting part of Madden NFL 23. But just as in real life, defense is arguably the most important aspect, so here are three teams whose defenses will be a game-breaker.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

TJ Watt is one of the best defenders in the game

The key to the Steelers' success throughout the years has been defense, and this game does a great job of replicating that. T.J. Watt is one of the best pass rushers with a rating of 96, and Cameron Heyward is the star of the defensive line, topping out at 91. Even the secondary is something to behold, as Minkah Fitzpatrick (89) sits just below the top 10 safeties in the game.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

The Bills boast one of Madden 23's most stacked defenses

During the 2021 season, the Bills were the NFL's defensive cream of the crop. Then in 2022, they seemingly got even better: they added Von Miller, one of the best linebackers in the game today.

Miller is among the highest-rated rushers in the game, being one of only a handful of players to score at least 90 in every EDGE statistic. The Bills also boast the only two safeties to have a rating of at least 90: 2021 All-Pros Micah Hyde (91) and Jordan Poyer (90), making passing games a potential nightmare.

#1 - Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is one of only a handful of 99-rated players

Like their city, the Rams will settle for nothing less than big stars, especially on defense. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a member of the prestigious 99 Club, while Jalen Ramsey is the game's best cornerback with a 98 rating. Even Bobby Wagner (who is once again a Seahawk as of this writing) carries a 91, and he already won a Super Bowl before the Rams did.

Sure, there is not much that this team has to offer after those three, but if you are on the offense against them, then have fun trying to beat this powerhouse side.

