Best game to watch out for from each game week of 2022 NFL season

The NFL draft is complete, rookie mini-camps came and went, and the NFL has officially released its 2022 schedule. The excitement meter for football fans continues to build toward O.T.'s, training camp and the the preseason.

Football season is on its way.

With the release of the 2022 NFL schedule, fans from every team are marking down which games they will focus on. To help guide you through this process, here is a breakdown of the best games to watch out for in each week of the season.

Week 1: Russell's Return

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Monday, September 12, 2022 - Denvers Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

This is the only time the Seahawks will make this list, but it's for good reason. The return of Russell Wilson to Seattle after playing over 10 years for the team will be the talk of the NFL season leading up to week 1. Seattle plans to focus its mini-rebuild on the running game and will need to do so to stop Wilson. The Broncos are part of a tight AFC West division, so every win will be important, and while Wilson will surely be emotional, he needs to remember that coming out of a Seattle with a win is of the utmost importance.

Week 2: The Race for the AFC West Begins

NFL Pro Bowl

Thursday, September 15, 2022 - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

As previously stated, there is no division that is going to be more hotly contested than the AFC West. This week 2 matchup not only features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but two teams with Superbowl aspirations. If the Chiefs and Chargers want a clearer path to their ultimate goal, a win here would be a good way to start. Plus, the idea of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack going after Mahomes is a treat in itself.

Week 3: The Last Battle of the Legends?

Capital One's The Match

Sunday, September 25, 2022 - Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers for the last time in a regular-season NFL game is a storyline that writes itself. Adding to this superstar duel is that these two teams are looking like heavy favorites in the NFC, along with the Rams. This early season game could help dictate home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Week 4: An Early AFC Clash of Quarterbacks

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

The week 4 slate has plenty of marquee games, including New England going into Green Bay, Kansas City heading into Tampa Bay, and a heated division rivalry game between San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams. However, the AFC matchup between the Bills and Ravens is intriguing on many levels. Both teams are favorites to come out of the AFC, and both quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, step up their games when they play against another star player. Both quarterbacks have mastered the deep ball and running for big-time yards.

Week 5: The Battle of the Birds

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Alabama v Oklahoma

Sunday, October 9, 2022 - Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray rekindle their college rivalry in a game that should see a lot of points scored. Both quarterbacks were elite fantasy players last season, so you know the fantasy world will be keeping a close eye on this one. Both teams are re-tooling their defenses, so there should be plenty of offense in this one.

Week 6: The Best Game Ever, Part 2

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday October 16, 2022 - Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The highlight of last year's NFL season was the Chiefs 42-36 playoff victory over the Bills. This week 6 match has been highlighted and circled by every NFL fan, as the marquee game of the season. While there is no way to match the intensity of a playoff game, both teams will have something to prove. Plus, Allen vs. Mahomes could be seen as a duel of the two best quarterbacks in the NFL today.

Week 7: The Battle for the AFC South

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Sunday, October 23, 2022 - Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

The Colts and Titans are two teams that are not getting enough respect heading into the 2022 season. Both franchises are consistent winners and head into the season as co-favorites in the AFC South. The game also features two of the most explosive running backs in the league in Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

Week 8: The Trick or Treat Game, In-state Rivals Clash

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Monday, October 31, 2022 - Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

The battle of Ohio, on Halloween, on Monday Night Football - does it get any better than that? This game will obviously take on more meaning if Deshaun Watson is playing for Cleveland. Regardless, these two teams don't like each other and will have a point to prove playing each other. Myles Garrett will put the rebuilt Bengal offensive line to the test. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow will do his best to spoil the night for all the dog mask fans in Cleveland.

Week 9: The Champs vs. The G.O.A.T

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, November 4, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford and company answered every question they could in their run to the Superbowl, but the NFL is a "what have you done for me lately?" kind of league. If Los Angeles goes into Tampa Bay and pulls out a victory, they will not only continue their march to back-to-back championships, but hurt the Buccaneers' chances of getting homefield advantage, something that is very important to Tom Brady.

Week 10: Can Dak Prove his Worth?

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, November 13, 2022 - Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Two of the NFL's most storied and winningest franchises are always spotlighted games on the schedule. Dak Prescott is a man who enters the season under a tremendous amount of pressure. There are whispers as to whether he is the man to truly lead the Cowboys to another championship. Going head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and winning is an excellent way to quiet those people. Plus, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy makes his return to Green Bay after leading them to a Superbowl victory in 2011. This is a game with a high amount of passion and emotion.

Week 11: Viva La Mexico

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Monday, November 21, 2022 - San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

The NFL is making its return to Mexico for a Monday Night Football battle between the division rivals. The NFL definitely has plans to expand in the future, and when they do, Mexico, along with England and Germany, will be on the list of locations. Mexico makes a lot of sense because of how geographically close it is to the United States. Fans will be roaring to see how Trey Lance matches up in a head-to-head contest against Kyler Murray.

Week 12: A Thanksgiving Tradition

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Thursday, November 24, 2022 - New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

While this doesn't exactly scream out "big-time" matchup, the final game of Thanksgiving is an interesting one. Mac Jones proved a lot in his first year in the NFL, and traveling to Minnesota and picking up an impressive victory when all eyes will be on him is a big step. Plus, with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson on the other side, there should be several amazing moments.

Week 13: Can the Bears Bite Back?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

The most historic rivalry in the NFL got a shot in the arm last year when Aaron Rodgers proclaimed that he owned the Chicago Bears. The new regime in Chicago will look to prove that wrong when Rodgers makes his annual visit to Solider Field. The Bears have put all their trust in Justin Fields, and if he can deliver here, perhaps Bears fans can take some kind of small victory.

Week 14: The 'We Should Have Taken Him' Game

Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

The "coulda, shoulda, woulda" game for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL draft and have been regretting it ever since (well, Miami fans, anyway). The Chargers are one of the best teams in football, while the Dolphins think they are one of the best teams in football. Tua will have a lot to prove in this game, while Herbert will continue to play at an MVP pace.

Week 15: The Great One vs. The Next One

Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This may be Tom Brady's last season in the NFL, and if it is, this game might have some extra special meaning a few years down the road. Over his short time in the league, Joe Burrow has proven that he has the potential to do some of the things Brady has done over the course of his career. Huge comebacks, a never-say-die attitude and drive to win are all part of Burrow's and Brady's repitoire. We don't know how Burrow's career will end, but he's got some Brady-like qualities in him.

Week 16: Battle for the Future

Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets

Thursday, December 22, 2022 - Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

I'm not trolling. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day slate of games are fine, but this Thursday Night Football game has some definite intrigue. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will forever be linked by going number one and two in the 2021 NFL draft. Both are on teams that we think are on the upswing. The Jaguars spent like crazy again this offseason, while the Jets took a more patient approach but had a fantastic NFL draft. This could be a battle between two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. I swear, it could be.

Week 17: The Battle of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Chargers v Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, January 1, 2023 - Los Angeles Rams at (?) Los Angeles Chargers

Is this really a home game for the Chargers? Thanks to their NFL championship, the Rams are clearly L.A's number one football team, but that could change this year. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has everything in place for a long playoff run. This will be an important year for his defense, which has some of the league's best defenders on it, from Joey Bosa to Darwin James to big offseason aqusition, Khalil Mack. If the Chargers plan on being the last team in L.A. left, the defense might be the thing that carries them.

Week 18: Interdivision Madness

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, January 8, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

The final week of the NFL season features a host of divisional games, but this one between the Chiefs and Raiders could be the most exciting. We have no idea what the fallout will be in the AFC West, but this could be a game that decides both teams' futures.

The Raiders are looked at as the distinct fourth team in this division (though I have them above the Broncos) and if they can pull out a victory at home, they may be setting themselves up for a playoff run.

Edited by Windy Goodloe