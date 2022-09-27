Best NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 2022

Monitoring the waiver wire is one of the most important strategies during each NFL Fantasy Football season. Adding the right players over the course of the year can be the difference between building a championship roster and going through a season of disappointment.

Week 4 presents an ideal opportunity for Fantasy Football players to add quality NFL players to their rosters. Three games is enough of a sample size to have a relatively good idea of a player's role within an offense, so solid contributors are likely available on the waiver wire. Here are some of the top players to target ahead of Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season.

#1 - Jamaal Williams

Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams has carved out a role within the Detroit Lions offense, offering consistent production through three games so far. He has recorded 47 total touches for 197 yards and four touchdowns while serving as the secondary back to D'Andre Swift.

Williams holds value as a flex option already, but his overall value may see a significant increase over the next couple of games. Swift is currently dealing with multiple injuries and head coach Dan Campbell suggested they may shut him down to recover for a couple of weeks.

#2 - Khalil Herbert

Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert combined to record 15 touches for 84 total yards and a touchdown across his first two games of the 2022 Fantasy Football season, which already puts him on the radar as a potential waiver wire pick. He then exploded for 169 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 when starting running back David Montgomery went down with an injury.

It's unclear if Montgomery will miss any games for the Chicago Bears, but Herbert has elevated himself to a player who should be rostered in Fantasy Football right now. He is likely to see a workload increase with or without Montgomery moving forward.

#3 - Alexander Mattison

Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison has long been considered one of the best back-up running backs in the NFL. The issue has always been that he only receives enough plying time to be relevant in Fantasy Football when Dalvin Cook is unavailable for the Minnesota Vikings.

Now may be one of those times for Mattison as Cook was diagnosed with a separated shoulder in Week 3. If Cook is limited or forced to miss time moving forward, Mattison will become a must-start player in Fantasy Football.

#4 - Greg Dortch

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

Greg Dortch appears to have earned the trust of quarterback Kyler Murray during the early stages of the 2022 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals. He has recorded 20 receptions on 23 targets for 198 yards and a touchdown, trailing only Marquise Brown for wide receiver production.

Rondale Moore and AJ Green are each dealing with injuries, while DeAndre Hopkins is still serving a suspension for three more games, so Dortch should continue to be involved in the Cardinals offense. He seems to have a high floor in Fantasy Football right now.

#5 - Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers offense is in desparate need of a top wide receiver after trading away Davante Adams during the 2022 NFL offseason. They have been experimenting with young and unproven options while Aaron Rodgers tries to figure out who he trusts most in the passing game.

After a breakout performance in Week 3, recording eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, Romeo Doubs may be emerging as a weapon within the Packers offense. He's worth a speculative waiver wire add in Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season for his tremendous upside with Rodgers at quarterback.

#6 - Zay Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Zay Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars completely overhauled their wide receivers during the 2022 NFL offseason. They gambled by signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to take over as their top two options in the passing game and so far it has worked out great for them.

Zay Jones has established himself as a legitimate flex option for Fantasy Football, recording 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in what appears to be a major role within a significantly improved offense from a year ago. The scheme fits Jones, making him a safe addition to fantasy rosters.

#7 - Russell Gage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Russell Gage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were missing many of their wide receivers during their Week 3 clash with the Green Bay Packers. Mike Evans was serving a one-game suspension, while Julio Jones and Chris Godwin missed the game with injuries.

Tom Brady turned to Russell Gage, whom the Buccaneers signed during the 2022 offseason, to feature within the passing game. He stepped up by leading the team with a massive 12 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. He may have earned himself additional targets moving forward, making him a waiver wire candidate in Fantasy Football.

#8 - Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find consistent production out of their offense through three games of the 2022 NFL season. Dak Prescott suffered an injury in the first game of the season, which certainly played a role in this, but they also appear to be missing a deep threat to stretch opposing defenses.

This is where Michael Gallup can make a huge difference for the Cowboys, as demonstrated by his career average of 15 yards per reception. Gallup and Prescott are each nearing returns from their inuries, so if Gallup is still available on the waiver wire, now would be the time to add him in Fantasy Football.

#9 - Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence significantly struggled during his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing less than 60 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and leading the NFL with 17 interceptions. After receiving several upgrades to his offensive weapons and a new head coach in Doug Pederson, Lawrence looks like a completely different quarterback this year.

Lawrence has completed 69 percent of his passes for 772 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception through three games. He could be in for a true breakout season, so Fantasy Football teams in need of a quarterback would be wise to target him on the waiver wire.

#10 - Jared Goff

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff is an interesting Fantasy Football quarterback for the rest of the season because of his projected volume. The Detroit Lions are expected to be in scenarios where they need to pass the ball often as their defense is allowing a ton of points and they will be trying to come from behind in as many games.

Goff has put up huge numbers so far in the 2022 NFL season, throwing for 748 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as he appears to have excellent chemistry with Amon-Ra St. Brown and TJ Hockenson. He will soon receive an additional boost in the passing game when rookie Jameson Williams makes his debut. Goff makes for an intriguing waiver wire pick.

#11 - Dallas Cowboys Defense

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are quickly emerging as one of the top defenses in the NFL. Since adding Micah Parsons during the 2021 NFL Draft and signing Dan Quinn to take over as their defensive coordinator, they have been rising to an elite level.

The Cowboys defense is also becoming the best ones to own in Fantasy Football. They lead the NFL with 13 total sacks through three games, while recording the most takeaways during the 2021 NFL season. If they are available on the waiver wire, they are worth an add, especially against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 4 of the NFL Fantasy Football season.

