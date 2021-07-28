Who's the best WR in the NFL?

Having debates about the best players at different positions in the NFL is always an entertaining and detailed discussion. When it comes to the WR position, these debates were a touch stifled for a while because of a certain number 84 in Pittsburgh.

From 2013-2018, there was no debate about who the best WR in the NFL was. Year in, year out, Antonio Brown smashed the competition. In that five-year span, he only missed four games while racking up at least 100 catches, 1,280 yards, and eight TDs in every season.

November 16, 2017: Antonio Brown’s (@AB84) helmet TD catch in a 40-17 Steelers win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/GlVyVtIGb2 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) November 16, 2020

However, the future Hall of Famer's run came to a screeching halt after he was traded away from the Steelers and joined three different teams in just two years. Several WRs have put up some very consistent and elite stat-lines over the past few years, generating a flurry of debate at the position.

However, similar to the days of prime Antonio Brown, these debates are short-lived.

Where the competition comes in

Packers WR Davante Adams is by far the most talented, most efficient, and downright baller of a WR in the NFL, and the competition isn't exactly close.

Since 2018, he's either completed or was on pace for over 100 catches, 1,240 yards and six TDs and was a Pro Bowler all three NFL seasons. In 2020 alone, Adams had one of the greatest seasons since becoming a WR in the history of the NFL. His 18 TDs in just 14 games were the third-most of all time in a single season behind Jerry Rice (22) and Randy Moss (23).

We have the unique one in Davante Adams. 💯 pic.twitter.com/0eDvPJAypP — Packers Nation (@PackersNationCP) July 18, 2021

Having Aaron Rodgers as his QB definitely helps the numbers of the Fresno State product, who is poised to become the highest paid WR of all time in the NFL in the coming offseason.

Adams' 92.0 PFF grade in 2020 was easily first among all WRs in the NFL and he's the only WR with a 99 ratting in Madden 22. One of the reasons Adams is so elite is due to his unique and efficient route-running ability off the line of scrimmage. He's able to quickly shake the cornerback and beat him to the spot where Rodgers usually delivers a strike in stride.

The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection is elite.



Last season the duo connected for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTwdYdoZAJ — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 26, 2021

However, with his current contract situation completely up in the air after stop-start negotiations with the Packers, it remains to be seen what the All-Pro can do without Rodgers.

It's rumored, and highly likely, that this is the "last dance" for some of the major players on the Packers, such as Adams and Rodgers, and will, therefore, be the final season with the dynamic, electric connection between the two MVP-caliber stars on show.

