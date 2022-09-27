5 Best rookie performances from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season ft. Romeo Doubs

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is almost completely in the books, and rookies throughout the league have continued to impress.

Some have been studs since Week 1, while others had their breakout games this past weekend. First-year players such as Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson may not have had the best Week 3, but expect to see them bounce back as soon as possible.

While they didn't stand out, these five rookies were excellent in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

#5 - Jelani Woods

Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods was excellent in the team's surprise victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2022 third-round draft pick has immediately made himself a weapon for quarterback Matt Ryan by catching two touchdown passes, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter. The fact that Ryan trusted his rookie tight end during such an important play shows that Woods can become a pivotal part of this offense as the season progresses.

#4 - Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd continues to impress in 2022, and his performance in the team's shock win over the Los Angeles Chargers may be his best yet.

Lloyd ended the contest with seven total tackles, three passes defended, and an interception. He picked off Justin Herbert inside the 20 to give Jacksonville an immediate scoring opportunity, to which they duly obliged.

#3 - Romeo Doubs

NFL - Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers has been missing Davante Adams since the latter's trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Romeo Doubs may go some way to fill the void Adams left.

Doubs was outstanding in the Green Bay Packers' victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. He was a constant threat throughout the contest and seemed to have won Rodgers' trust already. Expect him to be on this list again in the coming weeks.

#2 - Chris Olave

NFL - New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints first-year wide receiver Chris Olave was one of the few standouts for the team during their loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Ohio State alum caught nine passes for 147 yards in the game while being targeted 13 times. This gave Olave an average yardage of 16.3 as he continued to help Jameis Winston move the chains. In a new-look pass attack in New Orleans, Olave looks like he'll see plenty of the ball so he could be in for OROY honors.

#1 - Jalen Pitre

NFL - Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

Despite losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 3, Houston Texans rookie cornerback Jalen Pitre was outstanding. He ended the clash with eight total tackles, two TFLs, two passes defended, and a sack. On top of this, he also managed to intercept Justin Fields twice to cap off an incredible display.

If Pitre can keep balling as he did in Week 3, he could prove to be one of the steals of the 2022 NFL Draft, where he fell to Houston in Round 2.

