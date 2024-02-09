Best Super Bowl drinking games to play for Chiefs vs 49ers feat. Touchdown Cup

Two heavyweights of football will square off in Super Bowl LVIII, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers, led by Brock Purdy, take on the Chiefs in a game that's sure to be competitive and feature an elaborate halftime show by Usher.

Super Bowl Sunday is a major night for music, football and commercials, but it's also a huge night for alcohol and food. Those who choose to have Super Bowl parties at home will most likely have wings, dips and a selection of tiny hot appetizers on hand as snacks. There will be booze for those who are also of legal drinking age. After all, a big component of many Super Bowl parties is drinking.

You and your colleagues can enjoy an even more pleasurable Big Game party by participating in one of the many available drinking games. We have chosen the best five.

Top five Super Bowl drinking games in 2024

#1 Touchdown cup

Playing the Touchdown Cup drinking game is one of the finest ways to get wild while managing the pace during the Super Bowl. The fact that you can play the game without even needing to have friends over is its most intriguing feature.

Also, it's not too difficult to follow the game's regulations. You can choose to drink the entire cup after a touchdown is scored by any team, or you can mix things up by taking a shot of your preferred alcoholic beverage.

It may take some time for a touchdown to be scored by either team, so you won't have to worry about becoming inebriated before the game ends.

#2 Commercial drink

The creative and entertaining Super Bowl advertisements with some of your favorite celebs are among the most enjoyable parts of the game. It's certainly possible to turn it into a game, as there will almost always be a liquor or auto commercial.

The Commercial Drink game has rather easy rules as well. All you have to do is wait for a vehicle, truck or liquor commercial to air before taking a shot of your favorite booze.

That's the only thing about the game. Additionally, you can choose to either use one category or step it up with two or more.

#3 Guess the product

This is yet another kind of drinking game related to the Super Bowl advertising. Why limit yourself to watching commercials only when you can make them into an entertaining drinking game?

There are countless ways to make watching advertisements during the Big Game into an alcohol-fueled competition. Here's an essential understanding to get you started.

Every time a new commercial for this game airs, the first player to correctly predict the product being promoted gets to make the other players drink. However, if the first person to guess is wrong, they have to take two shots.

#4 Dominate the headlines

Similar to the previously explained ones, this Super Bowl drinking game is also really straightforward.

Get your gang together before kickoff, and attempt to predict which boring plot points the broadcasters will repeatedly recycle. Someone could guess, for example, that Jim Nantz could make multiple references to Tom Brady's 25-point comeback versus the Atlanta Falcons or Tony Romo could make a joke about Matt Ryan's previous MVP-caliber season.

Next, select the top five predictions made by your group, and record them in writing. You can have participants drink every time a broadcaster brings up one of your talking points.

#5 Announcer words

Throughout the game, pay attention to what the broadcasters are saying, and base your drinking game on their analysis.

Everyone needs to drink each time the broadcasters utter the phrases or words you've chosen, which you must have chosen in advance as triggers. You can select terms like trade, career, rookie, Tom Brady and rating, to name a few.