NFL Draft 2021: 5 Best players still available 

Thirty-two of the nation's top college prospects were picked in the first round of the NFL draft, but there’s still a plethora of great players that are available for teams to pick.

NFL superstars like Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis were all drafted after the first round. This year's draft class is loaded with talent and there are plenty of future Pro Bowlers and perhaps even Hall of Famers left on the draft board.

Let's take a look at the five best players still available in the 2021 NFL draft.

Who are the best available prospects on Day 2 of the #NFLDraft according the Next Gen Stats predictive model?



🔹 Elijah Moore WR, Ole Miss

🔹 Richie Grant S, UCF

🔹 Rondale Moore WR, Purdue

🔹 Javonte Williams RB, UNC

🔹 Christian Barmore DT, Alabama



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/KTSqv4jeYA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2021

#1 - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Boise State v Oklahoma State

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound offensive lineman was expected to be a first-round pick by many NFL scouts.

Jenkins played both right and left tackle in college and may even be able to play guard in the NFL. He’s a formidable run blocker with good instincts. He has the skills to be a very successful NFL player.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars picking first in the second round, Jenkins may not have to wait long to hear his name called.

#2 - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

The Florida State cornerback is the son of former four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, Asante Samuel.

He led the Seminoles in tackles and interceptions in 2020 and has the potential to be an elite playmaker on defense in the NFL. Samuel has good technique but drew too many flags during his college career.

A great tackler in the open field, it would be a surprise not to hear his name in the second round of this year’s draft.

#3 - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame v Duke

Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is one of the highest-rated players left on the draft board. The 6-foot-1, 221-pound inside linebacker won the Dick Butkus Award, which is given to the best linebacker in college football.

JOK is guaranteed to be picked in the second round. His stock may have dropped due to concerns about his lack of size, but the Notre Dame star is disciplined and fast in pass coverage. He can also pressure quarterbacks with his explosive closing speed.

Look for the Eagles to select him in the second round.

#4 - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Mississippi v Arkansas

5-foot-9, speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore is the best offensive weapon available in the draft. Moore broke the Ole Miss school record with 86 receptions last season and has been compared to NFL star Antonio Brown.

NFL scouts believe he is a pro-ready slot receiver who could make big plays in his rookie season. The ultra-competitive receiver is not only fast but also has great hands.

The Carolina Panthers could be a potential home for Moore with their second-round pick.

#5 - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Virginia v North Carolina

Javonte Williams combines power with an elusive running style that made him a college star in North Carolina. He’s good in the passing game as well and could offer a team three-down potential in the NFL.

Williams is the best running back left in the draft. Look for the New York Jets to add him to their new-look offense.