40 women-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

The beginning of another NFL season is just around the corner and fantasy football team names are fast becoming the talk of the town. It's not just the men who are setting up their teams for glory, as NFL fantasy is for everyone.

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm Fantasy football NEEDS more women in this industry...



The NFL DESPERATELY needs more women in their industry. Fantasy football NEEDS more women in this industry...The NFL DESPERATELY needs more women in their industry. https://t.co/xBEYKo8Xbh

Although scoring big fantasy points can be a tough ask, with the right amount of research and good fortune, triumph might not be far away. You can also show your dominance with a fantasy football team name that has a certain zing to it.

So we thought we'd have a look at some ideas for team names that involve or celebrate women.

Here are 40 fantasy team names that fit the bill:

End Zone Divas

Better At This Too!

Lipstick Leatherheads

Running Back To Me

Living On A Prater

A Run To Remember

She Got Game

Victorious Secret

Suh-and-a-Half Men

You Can't Touch This

Superbowl Babes

Baltimore Rave Aunts

Sandra Bullies

Girls On The Gridiron

Field Goal Diggers

Women Who Score

Raiders Of The Lose Yards

Green Babe Packers

Dallas Cowgirls

Beauty & The Beast Mode

The Brains Of The Game

Put A Ring On My Finger

She's The Man

Inglorious Staffords

The Devil Wears Prescott

Bend It Like Beckham Jr

Here Comes The Run

What Can Brown Do For You

Country Roads, Take Mahomes

Runaway Brides

Fantasy Goddess

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Mom Brady

Sacks In The City

We're Allen In This Together

Trophy Wife

The Watergirl

The Tacklebox

Miami Hot Mamas

Ain’t No Wallerback Girl

How many women play fantasy football?

Green Bay Packers fan watching the action

As per reports, in 2019, an estimated 19% of the American population that played fantasy football were female. However, women have represented one of the fastest growing demographics in the fantasy sports industry. As of 2022, reports claim that around 38% of fantasy football participants are women.

That's a huge increase in numbers. Hopefully, this is only the beginning, as NFL fantasy is for everyone. It knows no bounds. Triumphs and defeats should be shared by all. With bragging rights won and lost on a weekly basis, we want everyone to get involved.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell