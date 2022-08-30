40 women-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

The beginning of another NFL season is just around the corner and fantasy football team names are fast becoming the talk of the town. It's not just the men who are setting up their teams for glory, as NFL fantasy is for everyone.
Although scoring big fantasy points can be a tough ask, with the right amount of research and good fortune, triumph might not be far away. You can also show your dominance with a fantasy football team name that has a certain zing to it.
So we thought we'd have a look at some ideas for team names that involve or celebrate women.
Here are 40 fantasy team names that fit the bill:
- End Zone Divas
- Better At This Too!
- Lipstick Leatherheads
- Running Back To Me
- Living On A Prater
- A Run To Remember
- She Got Game
- Victorious Secret
- Suh-and-a-Half Men
- You Can't Touch This
- Superbowl Babes
- Baltimore Rave Aunts
- Sandra Bullies
- Girls On The Gridiron
- Field Goal Diggers
- Women Who Score
- Raiders Of The Lose Yards
- Green Babe Packers
- Dallas Cowgirls
- Beauty & The Beast Mode
- The Brains Of The Game
- Put A Ring On My Finger
- She's The Man
- Inglorious Staffords
- The Devil Wears Prescott
- Bend It Like Beckham Jr
- Here Comes The Run
- What Can Brown Do For You
- Country Roads, Take Mahomes
- Runaway Brides
- Fantasy Goddess
- Hot Chubb Time Machine
- Mom Brady
- Sacks In The City
- We're Allen In This Together
- Trophy Wife
- The Watergirl
- The Tacklebox
- Miami Hot Mamas
- Ain’t No Wallerback Girl
How many women play fantasy football?
As per reports, in 2019, an estimated 19% of the American population that played fantasy football were female. However, women have represented one of the fastest growing demographics in the fantasy sports industry. As of 2022, reports claim that around 38% of fantasy football participants are women.
That's a huge increase in numbers. Hopefully, this is only the beginning, as NFL fantasy is for everyone. It knows no bounds. Triumphs and defeats should be shared by all. With bragging rights won and lost on a weekly basis, we want everyone to get involved.