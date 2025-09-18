Bhayshul Tuten injury update: Latest on Jaguars RB for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Bhayshul Tuten has been in the limelight for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. The running back has shown glimpses of brilliance and is becoming an important player on Jacksonville's offense.

Ad

Ahead of the Jaguars' Week 3 clash against the Houston Texans, fans want to know if Tuten will play on Sunday.

Bhayshul Tuten injury update for Jaguars' Week 3 clash vs. Houston Texans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, Bhayshul Tuten is questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday. The Jacksonville RB is dealing with a shoulder injury and has an unspecified status for Week 3.

Ad

Trending

Tuten was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Jaguars will have one more practice on Friday before hosting Houston.

Fantasy football managers who want to draft Tuten for Week 3 should monitor the player's status closely after Friday's practice. If Tuten takes part in full practice, he could get the green light to play against the Texans.

The Jaguars took Tuten with the No. 104 pick in this year's NFL draft. He had 11 yards on three carries in Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

In Week 2, Tuten recorded 42 yards on eight carries with 32 yards on two receptions with one touchdown as the Jagars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tuten appears to have formed a strong partnership with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The duo will need to be at their best when they face Houston.

Here are the key details for the Jaguars vs. Texans Week 3 game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo

Venue: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

The Texans lost their Week 1 game to the LA Rams and suffered a narrow 20-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Houston will be aiming to snap its losing streak against Jacksonville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.