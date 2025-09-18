  • home icon
  Bhayshul Tuten injury update: Latest on Jaguars RB for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Bhayshul Tuten injury update: Latest on Jaguars RB for Week 3 Fantasy Football

By Arnold
Modified Sep 18, 2025 22:32 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

Bhayshul Tuten has been in the limelight for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. The running back has shown glimpses of brilliance and is becoming an important player on Jacksonville's offense.

Ahead of the Jaguars' Week 3 clash against the Houston Texans, fans want to know if Tuten will play on Sunday.

Bhayshul Tuten injury update for Jaguars' Week 3 clash vs. Houston Texans

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Bhayshul Tuten is questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday. The Jacksonville RB is dealing with a shoulder injury and has an unspecified status for Week 3.

Tuten was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Jaguars will have one more practice on Friday before hosting Houston.

Fantasy football managers who want to draft Tuten for Week 3 should monitor the player's status closely after Friday's practice. If Tuten takes part in full practice, he could get the green light to play against the Texans.

The Jaguars took Tuten with the No. 104 pick in this year's NFL draft. He had 11 yards on three carries in Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 2, Tuten recorded 42 yards on eight carries with 32 yards on two receptions with one touchdown as the Jagars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tuten appears to have formed a strong partnership with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The duo will need to be at their best when they face Houston.

Here are the key details for the Jaguars vs. Texans Week 3 game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
  • Venue: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

The Texans lost their Week 1 game to the LA Rams and suffered a narrow 20-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Houston will be aiming to snap its losing streak against Jacksonville.

