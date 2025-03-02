Bhayshul Tuten vs. Derrick Henry 40 time: Who is the fastest RB?

Bhayshul Tuten is tipped as one of the top running backs entering the 2025 NFL draft. The Virginia Tech star did his 40-yard dash at the Combine in 4.32 seconds, the fastest among RBs at this year's event.

Tuten is also faster than Derrick Henry, who did his 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at the Combine in 2016.

Henry has gone on to have a stellar career in the big league. The Tennessee Titans drafted him in the second round, and he went on to play eight seasons with the franchise. In the 2020 season, Henry was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry signed for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 offseason. In his first year with the Ravens, the running back racked up 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 rushing attempts. He also added 193 yards and caught two touchdowns on 19 receptions across 17 regular season games, helping Baltimore clinch the AFC North.

Although Henry and the Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Henry is a five-time Pro Bowler and has led the league in rushing touchdowns in three seasons. Tuten will aim to have a career trajectory similar to the Ravens' superstar running back.

How did Bhayshul Tuten fare in the 2024 college football season?

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten - Source: Getty

In his final year at Virginia Tech, Bhayshul Tuten recorded 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries. He also contributed 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns, helping the Hokies finish with a 6-7 record.

Tuten began his career at North Carolina A&T in 2021. He spent two years with the Aggies before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2023, where he played two more years. The running back earned Second team All-ACC selections in both seasons with the Hokies.

Tuten leaped 40.50 inches in the vertical jump at the Combine, which was also the best among RBs this year. He has certainly boosted his stock at the showpiece event ahead of the NFL draft next month.

