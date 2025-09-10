Bhayshul Tuten Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Jaguars RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2025 season with a convincing 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, showcasing a dominant ground game led by Travis Etienne Jr.

Ad

However, with Tank Bigsby traded to the Philadelphia Eagles shortly after the game, rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten's limited Week 1 snaps have sparked interest among fantasy managers. Is this fourth-round pick worth a waiver claim heading into Week 2, or is he just a deep-league stash?

Should you add Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten in Week 2 waiver wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tank Bigsby was active for the Jaguars' Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers but managed only five carries for 12 yards before the team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks.

Ad

Trending

This move clears the path for Bhayshul Tuten to step up as the primary backup behind Travis Etienne Jr., who exploded for 16 carries, 143 rushing yards, and added three receptions for 13 yards. Tuten himself saw minimal action, logging three carries for 11 yards at a 3.7 yards-per-carry clip, but his involvement came primarily in mop-up duty during the blowout win.

The timeline for Tuten's expanded role remains uncertain following the trade, but with Bigsby out of the picture, he is positioned as Jacksonville's RB2. It's worth noting that Etienne dominated touches in Week 1, but if he were to suffer any setback—such as fatigue or a minor injury—Tuten could quickly ascend to a featured role.

Ad

This situation makes him an intriguing speculative add off the Week 2 waiver wire, particularly in deeper leagues where handcuffing high-volume backs is key.

Bhayshul Tuten fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Bhayshul Tuten entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (104th overall) by the Jaguars in the 2025 draft after a standout college career that spanned North Carolina A&T and Virginia Tech. As a freshman at North Carolina A&T in 2021, he rushed 37 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns, before breaking out as a sophomore with 208 carries for 1,363 yards and 13 scores.

Ad

Transferring to Virginia Tech, Tuten started all 13 games in 2023, amassing 173 rushes for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 239 yards and two more scores. In his senior year of 2024, he elevated his game further, rushing 183 times for 1,159 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns across 11 games, with 23 catches for 81 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

As a rookie in Jacksonville, Tuten's athletic profile—highlighted by a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the Combine—positions him as an explosive change-of-pace option with big-play potential.

Ad

Is Bhayshul Tuten a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Bhayshul Tuten profiles as a realistic waiver target in leagues of 12 teams or deeper, especially for managers rostering Etienne or seeking high-upside handcuffs.

Ad

His Week 1 usage was limited, but the Bigsby trade elevates his value, and early projections for Week 2 suggest 30-35 rushing yards, 0.2-0.4 touchdowns, and a couple of catches for modest points (around 5-7 in PPR). In shallower formats, he's more of a watch-list candidate unless injuries strike the backfield.

Overall, Tuten's college production and athleticism make him a sneaky add with breakout potential, but temper expectations—he's not an immediate must-start. Prioritize him with 5-10% of your FAAB budget if available, as his role could expand quickly in Jacksonville's run-heavy scheme.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.