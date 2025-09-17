Bhayshul Tuten Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Jaguars RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Bhayshul Tuten has had an electric year as he has transitioned from college to the big leagues. He didn't wait long to make highlight reels in Week 2, but was it all flash and no substance? There's one important caveat to his recent explosion worth exploring before concluding whether he's worthy of picking up.

Ad

There's also another, much more obvious situation brewing. Here's a look at the running back and everything you need to know heading into Week 3 and beyond.

Should you add Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten in Week 3 waiver wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bhayshul Tuten at Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jacksonville Jaguars might have enjoyed their best running back room performance of the Trevor Lawrence era against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that's now over and done with.

Ad

Trending

Week 3 is likely to be a much different story, as the Houston Texans are set to come to town.

The Texans have a top-ten scoring defense, which will mean fewer opportunities for Bhayshul Tuten to get a score-changing touchdown in fantasy football. Plus, with the game serving as a divisional showdown and both teams quite familiar with each other, don't expect a track meet to develop, which is bad news for the team's backup running back.

Ad

Additionally, with the next five games taking place against quality opponents, the number of rushing opportunities is set to dwindle. He's worth stashing as a rookie who has shown promise, but an instant Week 3 start is quite risky.

Bhayshul Tuten fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Bhayshul Tuten at Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Overall, there is plenty of reason to believe that Bhayshul Tuten's stock with the Jacksonville Jaguars is on the rise. He was drafted this year at the same time that the Jaguars elected to take Travis Etienne's fifth-year option, per Spotrac. With the addition of head coach and offensive up-and-comer Liam Coen, the sun could be setting on Etienne.

Ad

Still, Etienne is doing all he can to make the transition difficult with 8.9 yards per carry in Week 1 and 5.1 yards per carry in Week 2. Despite this, Etienne saw his carries drop from 16 to 14. As such, it will take another week to confirm, but Tuten's rise with the team appears to be ongoing.

However, with the Jaguars potentially on deck to chase in many upcoming matchups (Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and likely one or two more games over the next six weeks), the games are unlikely to script to the benefit of the running back room.

Ad

Is Bhayshul Tuten a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Tuten at Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Bhayshul Tuten is worthy as a prospective addition. However, picking him up with the assumption that you're set up for the season is taking things too far. His ceiling at the moment is a flex if you need a running back and a top bench player if you're not in immediate need of someone.

Ad

Travis Etienne could be on deck to lose his job this season or a significant number of carries to Tuten, but the Jaguars are not likely to be in a place in which they will be using their backs in the second half. Facing deficits, expect wide receivers to get much more work than running backs this season.

Tuten works as an occasional flex start, but keep expectations in check with this one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.