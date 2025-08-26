Bijan Robinson or Ja'Marr Chase: Who should I draft with first overall pick in fantasy football 2025?

The start of the 2025 fantasy football season is just days away as many managers are preparing for their drafts. Those lucky enough to get the first overall pick this year may be debating between picking either Bijan Robinson or Ja'Marr Chase. They are noth elite options, but here's which one is better overall pick.

Bijan Robinson fantasy outlook

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson has been one of the best fantasy football running backs during his career with the Atlanta Falcons so far. He has finished as the overall RB9 and RB4 in his two years in the NFL and enters the 2025 season with realistic potential to finish as the highest-scoring player.

The Falcons superstar took a step forward in just about every rushing category last season on his way to recording 1,887 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns. In a truly featured role in their offense again this season, he arguably has the most upside of any fantasy football player in his position.

Ja'Marr Chase fantasy outlook

Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase made history last year when he became just the sixth NFL player ever to win the receiving triple crown. He clearly has elite chemistry with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and is expected to serve in a similar role this season.

The Bengals superstar finished as the overall WR1 last season with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has now finished as the overall WR13 or better in each of his four seasons overall and has proven to be able to overcome competing with Tee Higgins for targets. It has yet to slow him down and there's no real reason to believe it will going forward.

Bijan Robinson vs Ja'Marr Chase: Who should I draft in fantasy football?

Bijan vs Chase

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Bijan Robinson in favor of Ja'Marr Chase in half-PPR leagues for the 2025 fantasy football season. Their projections are razor thin, with Robinson receving an edge by less than two fantasy points.

In full-PPR formats, Chase becomes the preferred pick, while Robinson is the clear choice in non-PPR leagues. All of this suggests that both of them are among the best overall players this year, but managers with the number one overall pick can only have one of them for their rosters. Based on their projections, Robinson is the better pick in most formats, though Chase surely has just as much upside.

