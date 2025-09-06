Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs: Which RB should I start in Week 1 Fantasy Football 2025?

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are two of some of the top choices in all of fantasy football. If you were lucky enough to nab both, you will be sitting pretty all season long. However, one price to be paid is that you could spend hours and weeks toiling over which of the two running backs to play. In many situations, pulling others out to get Robinson and Gibbs in will make sense.

However, if you're forced to choose between the Atlanta Falcons running back and the Detroit Lions running back, you've come to the right place. Put simply, who you draft is who you will start in Week 1. Here's a deep dive into both backs and what you should do.

Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy outlook

Jahmyr Gibbs at NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool, Gibbs is in line for a monstrous season. Gibbs is projected to earn a whopping 339.3 points in 2025, more than enough to make him worthy of a start by that fact alone. Having Bijan Robinson complicates things, but if you have Gibbs, you should feel relatively confident heading into Week 1.

Of course, one factor to consider is that Gibbs will be sharing the workload with David Montgomery, which places a ceiling on what he will be able to do on a game-by-game basis. That said, it raises the odds of keeping his health in check as the season progresses.

Bijan Robinson fantasy outlook

Bijan Robinson at Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The fans complained, and the Falcons responded. Back in Robinson's rookie season, fans were stunned to see the team's first-round pick used like a third-round pick. Since then, the Falcons have given the running back bellcow duties, and it has made fantasy owners much more content. Expect the pattern to continue into 2025.

Sportskeeda's free Who Should I Draft tool projects Robinson to earn 379.3 points this season, more than enough to consider him a set-and-forget starter. Expect sunny skies with zero chance of rain for the running back who earned 14 touchdowns in 2024.

Jahmyr Gibbs vs Bijan Robinson: Who should I draft?

Jahmyr Gibbs vs Bijan Robinson - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool

Bijan Robinson and Gibbs are commendable options on any fantasy football team. However, Robinson appears to have a clearer outlook and more touches in his future. Robinson is set to earn 11 touchdowns and 1,556 yards this season, which means more points for Robinson in the end.

As such, drafting Robinson and immediately sliding him in as an RB1 makes the most sense. The Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, making nabbing him even more enticing, as the Buccaneers maintained defensive questions in 2024.

