Bijan Robinson or James Cook Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

Bijan Robinson and James Cook are set to battle it out in one of two primetime games taking place to conclude Week 6, as the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills are set to duke it out. With the two teams facing each other, fantasy football managers will have a front row seat to a happy ending to the week or a nightmare.
Which star running back makes the most sense in the final game of the week? Here's a look at both and a recommendation.
Bijan Robinson vs James Cook: Who should you start?
Bijan Robinson fantasy outlook for Week 6
Bijan Robinson has been consistent in every game this season, putting himself on the map as a set-and-forget starter in many situations. However, facing Cook, it isn't quite as easy. That said, expect plenty of production from Robinson regardless.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Robinson is projected to produce by the truckload against the Bills. The Atlanta Falcons back is projected to earn 92.7 rushing yards with a 70% chance of a touchdown on the ground. He is also expected to get plenty of work through the air, as he is projected to earn 4.5 catches for 35 receiving yards and a 20% chance of a receiving touchdown.
Put simply, he is in line for an RB1-level day.
James Cook fantasy outlook for Week 6
James Cook is also expected to have a quality outing in primetime. According to Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool, the back is expected to earn significant numbers on the ground and through the air. Cook is projected to rush for 75.1 yards on the ground with a 60% chance of a rushing touchdown.
On top of this, he is expected to finish with about three receptions for 25 yards and a 20% chance of a rushing touchdown. He should be viewed as an RB1-level player this week, despite facing a stiff Atlanta Falcons defense.
Bijan Robinson vs James Cook final verdict
Robinson and James Cook are both expected to have significant days, but there is only one clear choice for Week 6. Robinson gets the nod with expectations of more yards on the ground and through the air.
Robinson is projected to earn 22.6 points compared to Cook's 17.5 points. With a roughly five-point difference separating the two, the choice is obvious. If you're a Buffalo Bills fan, this will be a case in which you must swallow your fandom temporarily to start the other back. Otherwise, you could risk everything you've spent the last week working on.
