Bijan Robinson vs. Jahmyr Gibbs 40-yard dash time: Which star RB comes out on top?

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were the top running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Both players were fresh off impressive college football careers, and they were viewed as can't-miss prospects. Now that Robinson and Gibbs are fresh off their second season in the league, let's revisit their 40-yard dash times to find out who comes out on top.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bijan Robinson's 40-yard dash time

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bijan Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the 2023 NFL Combine. The Texas Longhorns product also completed the 10-yard split in 1.52 seconds, made a 10-foot-4’ broad jump and achieved a 37-inch vertical jump.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Robinson earned an athleticism score of 87, which was seventh among running backs, a 99 production score which was first, and a 96 total score which placed him first in his position at the Combine.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jahmyr Gibbs' 40-yard dash time

Jahmyr Gibbs ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. The Alabama Crimson Tide product also completed the 10-yard split in 1.52 seconds, and achieved a 33.5-inch vertical jump.

Gibbs earned an athleticism score of 89, which was fourth among running backs, an 81 production score which was eighth, and an 87 total score which placed him second, just behind Robinson among RBs participating at the Combine.

Ad

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was impressed with Gibbs' speed after the team drafted the latter in 2023. St. Brown said during an appearance on "The 33rd Team’s St. Brown Brothers Podcast," via Tuscaloosanews:

“I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t know he was that fast. That boy be sliding, and his acceleration is ridiculous.”

Jared Goff, who was also a part of the podcast, added:

Ad

“He’s as fast as anyone we got.”

Which star RB comes out on top?

Jahmyr Gibbs had the faster 40-yard dash at the 2023, and he has earned the nickname "sonic" as a member of the Detroit Lions. Gibbs' style of play is more focused on foot speed and thrilling jukes once he progresses down the field.

Bijan Robinson is slightly slower but makes up for his lack of top-end speed with his impressive athleticism. Robinson is seen by many as a power back, although this is a matter of some contention online, and is one of the best players in his position when it comes to bouncing off defenders.

Ad

Both Gibbs and Robinson have enjoyed impressive starts to their professional careers. Gibbs is a key part of a perennial playoff-contending Detroit Lions side, and he co-led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024 with 16. Plus he's a two-time Pro Bowler.

Robinson is the primary offensive weapon for an Atlanta Falcons side that regularly falls below preseason expectations. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024, and should be a stellar two-way RB for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.