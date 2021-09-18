Bill Belichick drops hint about Patriots' success over two decades 

Since Bill Belichick took over as head coach of the New England Patriots, the franchise has become the gold standard the rest of the NFL aims to reach.

Belichick set a defined culture with the organization that helped elevate the Patriots to consistent success behind stern discipline and commitment to the craft. New England, transformed into consistent Super Bowl-contenders, has become a playoff constant through its dominance over the rest of the AFC East.

Patriots' success can partly be attributed to no outside distractions for Bill Belichick

The 69-year-old has garnered a 244-92 record with 17 AFC East division titles, a 30-11 playoff record, and six Super Bowl wins. The franchise also holds the all-time record with 11 straight playoff appearances. Belichick largely accomplished that with Tom Brady under center, but the standards he’s set in New England reverberate around the NFL.

The Patriots’ intense focus can be linked back to the team’s lack of social media presence or conflict created through digital platforms. Even with the rise in social media usage, Belichick remains primarily off using it or interacting with it.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Bill Belichick: “I don’t really know or care anything about social media. I don’t even know what’s out there ... But it doesn’t matter. We played football before there was social media. It didn’t matter then either.” Bill Belichick: “I don’t really know or care anything about social media. I don’t even know what’s out there ... But it doesn’t matter. We played football before there was social media. It didn’t matter then either.” https://t.co/G6VYkKRPiH

It may be a minute detail, but it shows that his focus is securely on football and nothing else. It’s a significant reason why he’s had the most stable tenure around the league. He’s kept his attention solely on the task at hand.

Yes, the Patriots have benefitted from possessing arguably the greatest quarterback in league history, leading the charge for two decades, but it’s been the laser-sharp focus that continues to push the franchise forward.

The culture under Belichick remains the same even with Brady out of the picture, which the franchise hopes rookie Mac Jones can continue to push forward under that stern direction. He will have every opportunity to follow that path, and he’s already garnered tremendous respect from Belichick and the coaching staff raving about his work ethic.

Jones’ personality appears to fit the “Patriots Way” that has fueled the franchise’s consistent success. Yet, through it all, Belichick is the guiding light that has built a legendary coaching career behind his stern approach to the game.

As long as he remains at the helm, the Patriots will continue to embrace the no-nonsense approach that has made the organization the standard that every other team aspires to be.

